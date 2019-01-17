Area's top basketball seniors looking to make the cut for McDonald's All American Games

McDonald’s released the list of more than 800 of the top boys and girls high school basketball players across the county nominated to play in the prestigious 2019 McDonald’s All American Games with 14 area seniors — eight boys and six girls — making the cut.

On the boys side, the area players nominated are James Bishop (Mount Saint Joseph), Curtis Logan (Calvert Hall), Drew Green (McDonogh), Isaac Johnson (Friends), Rajeir Jones (St. Frances), Chase Kirkwood (Friends), Jason Murphy (St. Frances) and Micaiah Terry (Severn).

The six girls nominated are Jessica Booth (McDonogh), Sydney Faulcon (Old Mill), Marley Grenway (Oakland Mills), Aleah Nelson (McDonogh), Lyric Swann (Long Reach) and Treasure Valdez (McDonogh).

Last year, Mount Saint Joseph’s Jalen Smith (Maryland) and John Carroll’s Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky) represented the Baltimore area in the boys game.

This year’s list, which includes players from 46 states and Washington, D.C., was selected by high school coaches, athletic directors and members of the McDonald’s All American Games selection committee.

The final rosters — consisting of 24 boys and 24 girls — will be announced Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. The games will take place March 27 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena with both games shown live on ESPN2.

