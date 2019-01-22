Patterson at Lake Clifton boys basketball postponed Tuesday

Tuesday's Patterson at Lake Clifton boys basketball game has been postponed because of a water main break near the school.
The game, which was scheduled to follow the 3:30 p.m. junior varsity game — tentatively at 5:15 — will be rescheduled to Wednesday. The JV game will be at 3:30 with the varsity to follow.
The visiting No. 3 Clippers (11-3) are in first place in Baltimore City’s B Division with a 6-0 mark, while No. 8 Lake Clifton (10-2) is tied with No. 13 Edmondson (13-1) in the A Division with 4-0 division records.