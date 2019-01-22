Sports High School Sports

Patterson at Lake Clifton boys basketball postponed Tuesday

Glenn Graham
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Tuesday's Patterson at Lake Clifton boys basketball game has been postponed because of a water main break near the school.

The game, which was scheduled to follow the 3:30 p.m. junior varsity game — tentatively at 5:15 — will be rescheduled to Wednesday. The JV game will be at 3:30 with the varsity to follow.

The visiting No. 3 Clippers (11-3) are in first place in Baltimore City’s B Division with a 6-0 mark, while No. 8 Lake Clifton (10-2) is tied with No. 13 Edmondson (13-1) in the A Division with 4-0 division records.

