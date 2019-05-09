Lake Clifton basketball star Armon Harried set to play at Canisius

Lake Clifton basketball star Armon Harried, an All-Metro first-team selection, has made a commitment to play at Canisius College.

The 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward was part of two consecutive state title teams, leading the Lakers (24-4) to this past season’s Class 1A crown by averaging 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists. He played his best basketball in the playoffs, averaging 29.4 points with three double doubles in five wins. His 35 points in the state title game was the most by a player in any classification since 2008.

Canisius, located in Buffalo, N.Y., went 15-17 overall last season and 11-7 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Elsewhere, St. Frances senior forward Jason Murphy, who was a key contributor to the Panthers’ sweep of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League titles, committed to New Jersey Institute of Technology.

