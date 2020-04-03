xml:space="preserve">
2019-2020 All-Metro girls indoor track and field first and second teams

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 03, 2020 5:00 AM

First team

Caitlyn Bobb

Harford Tech, junior

>> Won 2A Central region and 2A state championships in the 300- and 500-meter dash as well as the third leg of the 1,600-relay team

>>Finished second in the state in the 55 dash and won 2A Central region titles in the dash while helping the 800-relay team finish second at regions.

>>Owns top-10 times in the state in three events: 7.16 in the 55 dash (fourth); 38.61 in the 300 (second); and 1:13.46 in the 500 (second)

Jasmine Johnson

Franklin, senior

>> Won Baltimore County, 3A Central and 3A state championships in the 500

>> Finished second in the state in the 300 and in the 800 relay, where she ran the third league, while helping the 1,600-relay team to a fourth-place finish

>> Ran a 58.02 in the 400 at the 26th Hispanic Games, good for eighth-best time in the state and finished second in the 500 at the Montgomery Invitational with the state’s ninth-fastest time, a 1:17.31

Sierrah Matthews

Mount Hebron, junior

>> Won a 3A state championship in the 300 while finishing second in the 500 and helping the 800- and 1,600-relay teams to top-five finishes

>> Captured the Howard County championship in the 300 and the 3A East region titles in 300 and 500 as well

>> Her region-winning 300 time of 40.20 was good for ninth in the state while she ran a 1:13.85 in the 500 at the Virginia Showcase for the third-best statewide time and a 57.46 at the 26th Hispanic Games in Brooklyn was sixth best in the state this season

Bronwyn Patterson

South River, junior

>> Captured 4A state championships in both the 800 and 1,600

>> Her state championship-winning time of 5:07.34 was the fastest 1,600 in the state this winter

>> Ran a 2:19.53 to win the Southern Maryland Indoor Classic, good for the fourth-fastest 800 in the state this winter

>>Won the Liberty Invitational and the Anne Arundel County championship in the 500 and ran the state’s second fastest time in the 1,000 at the Liberty Invitational

Aaliyah Robinson

Woodlawn, senior

>> Won the Baltimore County and 3A Central region titles in the 55 before finishing third at the 3A state meet

>> Finished third at the 3A Central and 3A state championships in the 300

>> Showcased her range by winning the 200 at the Dickinson College Invitational and finishing second in the triple jump at the Southern Maryland Indoor Classic

Elizabeth Schriver

Hereford, junior

>> Captured the Baltimore County, 3A Central region and 3A state titles in the pole vault, helping the Bulls capture a team title

>> Her region championship-winning jump of 12 feet was the top jump in the state this winter by 7 inches

>> Competed in multiple field events, including the high jump, long jump and triple jump as well as the shot put and 300

Grace Siehler

South Carroll, junior

>> Took top honors in the 1,600 at the Carroll County championships, 2A West region championships and the 2A state championships

>> Won the Carroll County title in the 800 and went on to finish third in the 2A West region and fourth at the 2A state meet

>> Anchored the 1,600 relay to third-place finishes at both the 2A West region and the 2A state championships

Adaobi Tabugbo

Reservoir, senior

>> Won all seven 55 hurdles races she ran, including the Howard County, 3A East region and 3A state titles

>> Ran the anchor leg on the 800 relay that won the Howard County, 3A East region and 3A state championships

>> Ran an 8.13 in the 55 hurdles at the 26th Hispanic Games was the third-best time in the state this winter

Nia Warren

Digital Harbor, junior

>> Won the Baltimore City, 2A Central region and 2A state championships in the 800

>> Her 2:21.47 that won the state title was the sixth-fastest time in the state

>> Took home Baltimore City championships in the 500 and 1,600, going on to finish second in the region and fourth in the state in the 500

Juliette Whittaker

Mount de Sales, sophomore

>> Won the IAAM title in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, as well as the second leg of the 3,200 relay

>> Her 2:03.01 at the Fast Track Chance Invitational was over 14 seconds faster than the next closest time in the state

>> Posted the state’s fastest 3,200 time this indoor season by 25.5 seconds when she won the Montgomery Invitational with a time of 10:23.14

Second team

Nimrit Ahuja, Howard, sophomore

Janasia Buckner, River Hill, sophomore

Courtney Butz, Hereford, senior

Tara Coyne, Maryvale, senior

Nyla Cherry, McDonogh, sophomore

Amanda Eliker, Howard, senior

Rubie Goffena, Manchester Valley, sophomore

Kathryn Hopkins, Winters Mill, junior

Anna Janke, Broadneck, senior

Samantha Leo, Chesapeake-AA, junior

Faith Meininger, River Hill, junior

Lindsay Perry, C. Milton Wright, senior

