2018-19 All-Metro girls indoor track and field first and second teams

First team

Caitlyn Bobb

Harford Tech, sophomore

» 2A state champion in 300- and 500-meters

» Ran opening leg of 2A state champion 800 relay and anchor leg of winning 1600 relay

» 2A Central Region champion in 300 and 500, and ran opening leg of winning 800 relay; finished second as anchor leg of 1600

» Her time of 1:16.30 in 500 at 2A state championships was seventh fastest in the state this year; also holds ninth fastest 300 time (40.54 seconds) in the state

Anna Coffin

Annapolis, senior

» 4A state champion in 3200 and second in state in 1600

» 4A Central Region champion in 1600 and 3200

» Anne Arundel County champion in 3200 in a personal-best 11:08.41

» County championship performance was third fastest 3200 time in the state, while her 5:03.95 mile at state meet was third fastest in the state

Samantha Facius

Mount de Sales, junior

» IAAM champion in 1600 in 5:19.78

» IAAM champion in 3200 and second in IAAM in 800

» Ran a time of 5:01.49 in 1600 at Private School Invitationals, a school record and fastest time in the state; Ran fourth fastest 3200 time in state (11:09.75)

» Ran opening leg on fastest 3200 relay in the state as the Sailors finished in 9:07.87 at New York Road Runners Millrose Games to place second

Beyonce Kelly

Harford Tech, senior

» 2A state champion in high jump

» Ran opening leg of 2A state champion 1600 relay

» 2A Central Region champion in high jump and second in region as opening leg of 1600 relay

» Cleared 5 feet, 5 inches at state meet, the fourth highest jump in the state; ran opening leg of 1600 relay, which finished with seventh best time in the state (4:05.03)

Mya King

Sparrows Point, senior

» 1A state champion in 55 hurdles; finished fourth in 300 and fifth in 55 dash

» 1A Central Region champion in 55 hurdles and ran opening leg of winning 800 relay; finished second in 55 dash and 300

» Baltimore County champion in 55 hurdles; third in 300 and fourth in 55 dash

» Her time of 8.19 in 55 hurdles at 1A state meet was fastest in Baltimore area and sixth fastest in the state

Sierrah Matthews

Mount Hebron, sophomore

» 3A state champion in 500 meters; third in 300; finished second as anchor leg of 800 and 1600 relays

» 3A East Region champion in 500 and as anchor leg of winning 800 and 1600 relays; second in region in 300

» Howard County champion in 300 and 500 and as anchor leg of winning 800 and 1600 relays

» Her time of 1:15.85 in 500 at state meet was fastest in Baltimore area and fourth fastest in the state; also ran anchor leg of third-place 800 relay (1:42.02) and third-place 1600 relay (3:55.48)

Bronwyn Patterson

South River, sophomore

» 4A state champion in 800 and 1600

» 4A Central Region champion in 800; second in 1600

» Anne Arundel County champion in 500 and 800

» Her time of 5:03.88 in 1600 at state meet was second fastest in the state; personal-best 2:17.39 in 800 was fifth best time in the state

Sydney Robinson

River Hill, senior

» Second in the 2A State Championships in the 55 dash and the 300 meters

» 2A East regional champion in the 300 and the 55 dash and third in the 500

» Second at the Howard County Championships in the 300, 500 and the long jump, third in the 55 dash

» Ran a season best 7.31 in the 55 dash and 40.98 in the 300 at the 2A Central Region championships

Adaobi Tabugo

Reservoir, junior

» 3A State champion in 55 hurdles; second in 55 dash; ran opening leg of third-place 800 relay

» 3A East Region champion in 55 hurdles; third in 55 dash; ran opening leg of second-place 800 relay

» Howard County champion in 55 dash and 55 hurdles; ran anchor leg of third-place 800 relay

» Her time of 8.27 in 55 hurdles at 3A state meet ranks as the eighth best time in the state

Isabella Whittaker

Mount de Sales, junior

» IAAM champion in 500 in 1:18.98

» Ran second-fastest 400 time (56.17) in the state at New Balance Nationals Indoor

» Ran 500 in 1:15.91 at AACPS Invitational for fifth-best time in the state this season

» Ran third leg on fastest 3200 relay in the state; Sailors finished 3200 relay in 9:07.87 at NYRR Millrose Games to finish second

Juliette Whittaker

Mount de Sales, freshman

» IAAM champion in 800; second in 1600 and 3200

» Ran anchor leg on fastest 3200 relay in the state; Sailors finished 3200 relay in 9:07.87 at NYRR Millrose Games to finish second

» Ran 2:11.44 in 800 at North Shore High School Pre-National Invitational, the fastest 800 time in the state

» Cracked the five-minute mark (4:59.30) in the 1-mile run at Last Track to Philly invitational, the fastest time in the state; also ran top 3200 in the state (10:50.81) at Montgomery Invitational

Second team

Zelda Hirsch, South Carroll, sophomore

Anna Janke, Broadneck, junior

Jasmine Johnson, Franklin, junior

Emily Knight, Severna Park, senior

Emily Konkus, Hereford, senior

Destiny McLeod, Edmondson, senior

Tenae Minor, Mervo, senior

Petronilla Onyebadi, Harford Tech, senior

Lindsey Perry, C. Milton Wright, junior

Jaiden Ritter, Mount Hebron, senior

Lily Robertson, Hereford, senior

Vita Shats, Hereford, sophomore