Baltimore-area girls soccer: Breaking down the Top 15

With a 15-0-2 mark and second straight IAAM A Conference crown, the McDonogh girls went wire to wire at No. 1 — emphatically stating their case with a 5-0 win over then-No. 2 Archbishop Spalding in the title game a couple weeks back.

Over the weekend, three area teams came home with state titles in the public schools.

Winning state titles has long become the norm for No. 2 River Hill (17-1) and No. 4 Sparrows Point (16-0). Despite graduating a fine senior class last season, the Hawks stayed on course to win a third straight crown in the 2A ranks and state-high 13th overall. The Pointers also added to the record books with their sixth straight Class 1A state crown.

In its sixth Class 4A state title game appearance, No. 5 Perry Hall (17-3) broke through with a 4-2 win over Whitman on Saturday for their elusive first crown. Head to head, Sparrows Point claimed two wins over the Gators, including one for the Baltimore County championship.

