Baltimore-area girls soccer: Breaking down the Top 15

A highly competitive girls soccer season comes to a close this week with No. 2 River Hill (16-1), No. 4 Sparrows Point (15-0) and No. 5 Perry Hall (16-3) all looking to bring home state titles.

On Thursday, two-time defending 2A champion River Hill takes on Walkersville looking to add to its state-best 12 titles. Should the Hawks successfully defend their crown, it would mark the fourth time in program history they have string together three straight state crowns.

No girls program has strung together more state titles than Sparrows Point; the Pointers will try to make it six straight 1A crowns on Saturday when they take on Smithsburg.

In the 4A final on Saturday, Perry Hall is primed for a breakthrough against Walt Whitman as the Gators aim for the program’s first championship in their sixth appearance.

Here’s a look at the schedule with all games taking place at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex:

Class 2A — River Hill vs. Walkersville, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A — Perry Hall vs. Walt Whitman, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A — Sparrows Point vs. Smithsburg, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A — Gov. Thomas Johnson vs. Northern-Calvert, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

CAPTION City and Poly players discuss the upcoming 130th edition of their football rivalry game. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video) City and Poly players discuss the upcoming 130th edition of their football rivalry game. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION John Peterson, Loyola Blakefield soccer player, talks about defeating Archbishop Curley in overtime during the semifinal game. (Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun video) John Peterson, Loyola Blakefield soccer player, talks about defeating Archbishop Curley in overtime during the semifinal game. (Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun video)

glenn.graham@baltsun.com

twitter.com/GlennGrahamSun