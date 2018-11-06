Baltimore-area girls soccer: Breaking down the Top 15

The McDonogh girls soccer team solidified the top spot in this week’s poll with an impressive 5-0 win over then-No. 2 Archbishop Spalding in Saturday’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title game, completing their start-to-finish work atop the poll with a 15-0-2 mark.

River Hill, now ranked No. 2, took a huge step toward winnings its third straight Class 2A championship with a thrilling 2-1 win over Howard County rival Wilde Lake in region play.

More possible shuffling remains with a number of teams still in the hunt for state titles as the public schools are playing region title games.

No. 4 Sparrows Point (13-0) looks to add to its state-record five state titles in Class 1A. No. 5 Severna Park (17-1) took a big step in Class 4A with an East region title win over defending champ and No. 8 Broadneck on Monday night. Baltimore County teams – No. 9 Perry Hall (14-3 in 4A), No. 10 Hereford (13-2 in 2A) and new poll entry No. 14 Towson (9-4 in 3A) – are all still alive. Patterson Mill (11-4-1) returns to the Top 15 at No. 15 looking to advance to once again meet Sparrows Point in the 1A title game.

