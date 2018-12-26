2018 All-Metro girls soccer Player of the Year: Julie Lynch, Sparrows Point

The repeat All-Metro Player of the Year closed out her senior season the same way she did every other in her stellar four-year career — leading the No. 3 Pointers to a Class 1A state championship.

This time, she scored two goals, including the game-winner, as Sparrows Point claimed a 4-2 win over Smithsburg for its record sixth straight state crown. All season, Lynch once again dominated the middle of the field with strong two-way play. She finished with 17 goals and 12 assists as the Pointers also won the Baltimore County championship with a win over Class 4A state champion Perry Hall and ended with a 16-0 mark.

Lynch finished her career with 68 goals and 51 assists, scoring game-winning goals in three state titles games and leading the Pointers to three county championships and two perfect seasons.

In her sophomore year, she committed to West Virginia when the Mountaineers were ranked No. 1 in the country. On Dec. 1, she played in the sixth annual High School Girls Soccer All-American Game in Orlando, Fla.

