2018 All-Metro girls soccer first and second teams

First team
Phoebe Canoles
Perry Hall, forward, senior
» Four-year starter, repeat All-Metro pick and two-year captain finished with 25 goals and seven assists in leading No. 5 Gators (17-3) to first Class 4A state crown
» Finished with seven multigoal games, three game-winners and an assist in 1-0 win over Urbana in North Region title game
» Towson commit scored five goals in two state playoff wins; closed career with 55 goals and 38 assists
Kiersten Crowley
Severna Park, defender, senior
» Three-year starter and captain at center back was defensive glue in leading Anne Arundel champs and No. 7 Falcons (17-2) to Class 4A state semifinals
» Shutdown defender won possession with poised play; pivotal in shutout wins against South River for county title and defending 4A champ Broadneck for East Region, with both decided on penalty kicks
» Still weighing college options; dominant force in team’s 16 shutouts this season and 31 in her 51 career starts
Baylee DeSmit
McDonogh, forward, sophomore
» Overwhelmed opposing defenses with dynamic offensive skills; scored team-high 25 goals for IAAM A champions and added 12 assists this season
» Pure finisher had nine multigoal games, including four hat tricks, despite missing time with knee injury
» Scored three second-half goals in Eagles’ 5-0 win over Archbishop Spalding in title game; has 32 goals and 10 assists in first two seasons
Julia Dorsey
McDonogh, defender, senior
» Four-year starter, captain and repeat All-Metro selection made switch to right back from forward and shined with stellar two-way play in leading No. 1 Eagles to repeat IAAM A crown
» Brought impeccable game sense, leadership, skills, competitiveness and athleticism to influence the game many ways, dominating on defense while contributing eight goals and six assists
» Set to play soccer and lacrosse at North Carolina; part of three championship teams and closed out career with 26 goals and 21 assists
Abby Hanks
Archbishop Spalding, defender, senior
» Four-year starter, captain provided unique dynamic at outside back with fierce defending and attacking ability for the IAAM A runner-up Cavaliers
» Constantly won possession with speed, tenacity and polish to disrupt opponents and start Cavaliers’ attack; instrumental in nine shutouts and finished with one goal and seven assists this season
» Set to play at Clemson; played every field position over her four years and finished with 12 goals and 17 assists
Fifi Iluyomade
Archbishop Spalding, forward, senior
» Two-year starter after transferring from Seton Keough, she led No. 4 Cavaliers (14-1-2) with team-high 19 goals along with three assists
» Knack for finishing with little time and space; scored three goals on free kicks this season and finished Spalding career with five game-winning goals
» Committed to American University; totaled 28 goals and eight assists in two years at Spalding
Lilly McCarthy
McDonogh, midfielder, junior
» Exceptional technical and tactical player finished third varsity season with 15 goals and 17 assists for IAAM A champion
» Playmaking talents led to seven multigoal games, including one hat trick, and at least one assist in 15 of team’s 18 games
» Enjoyed one-goal, two-assist performance in title game; enters senior season with 30 goals and 37 assists
Sophia Michalski-Cooper
South River, midfielder, junior
» Two-year varsity player thrived in bigger role to become one of area’s most complete two-way midfielders, finishing with 10 goals and nine assists for No. 11 Seahawks (13-2-2)
» Named Capital Gazette Player of the Year in Anne Arundel; provided dominant end-to-end play with high-end skills and work rate
» Enjoyed three two-goal games this season; has 12 goals and 10 assists in career
Alyssa Minnick
Notre Dame Prep, goalkeeper, senior
» Four-year varsity starter, with first two at forward, averaged eight saves per game with seven clean sheets in leading the No. 6 Blazers (10-3) to IAAM A semifinals
» Owned penalty area with smart positioning, quick instincts and vocal leadership to keep defense organized; limited conference opponents to four goals
» Virginia Commonwealth commit also took many of the Blazers’ free kicks and scored from 40 yards; added two assists
Aya Neal
Perry Hall, defender, junior
» Three-year starter and captain made smooth transition to center back after playing right back previously; anchored defense that was instrumental in program’s first Class 4A state crown
» Excellent one-on-one defender with tenacity, smart positioning and recovery speed; vital in team’s 10 shutouts, including four in postseason
» Consistently won the ball and made smart decisions with it; handled majority of team’s free kicks in defensive end and finished season with two goals and three assists
Danielle Poindexter
River Hill, defender, senior
» Four-year varsity player dominated at center back; instrumental in No. 2 Hawks (17-1) winning third straight Class 2A state title
» Combined high-end skills, instincts and speed to overwhelm opposing offenses; key in team’s 12 shutouts, capped by 1-0 win over Walkersville in state title game
» Still weighing college options; offensive weapon on free kicks with three goals and six assists this season, finishing with 10 and 15, respectively, for career
Ada Clare Tempert
Mercy, forward, senior
» Four-year starter and three-time All-Metro pick closed out career with 28 goals and 10 assists in leading No. 12 Magic to 14-5 season
» Area’s most dominant finisher overpowered opposing defenses; scored goals in 16 games, including 13 game-winners, with two or more goals in seven
» Loyola Maryland commit never misses a game as Mercy’s all-time leading scorer with 88 goals and 40 assists
Brigette Wang
River Hill, forward, senior
» Four-year starter and captain makes jump to first team after leading the Hawks to their third straight Class 2A crown
» Main cog on offense — 16 goals and five assists with nine game-winning goals — and strong leader on young team; had a goal or assist in 14 of 16 games with three multigoal games
» Still weighing college options; closed out career with 52 goals and 20 assists and scored lone goal in 1-0 state title win over Walkersville
Second team
Kalli Bell, Sparrows Point, midfielder, senior
Julianna Bonner, Wilde Lake, forward, senior
Bethany Bruck, Patterson Mill, defender, senior
Ellie Curry, Notre Dame Prep, forward, senior
Makenna Dean, Broadneck, forward, senior
Kara Dietrich, Perry Hall, forward, senior
Caroline Duffy, River Hill, goalkeeper, freshman
Lily Dunbar, Wilde Lake, midfielder, senior
Jenna Hutchison, Wilde Lake, goalkeeper, senior
Payton Patrick, Hereford, forward, sophomore
Jasmine Pinter, Sparrows Point, forward, senior
Lauren Schmidt, Hereford, defender, senior
Jenna Snead, Arch. Spalding, midfielder, senior