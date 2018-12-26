2018 All-Metro girls soccer first and second teams

First team

Phoebe Canoles

Perry Hall, forward, senior

» Four-year starter, repeat All-Metro pick and two-year captain finished with 25 goals and seven assists in leading No. 5 Gators (17-3) to first Class 4A state crown

» Finished with seven multigoal games, three game-winners and an assist in 1-0 win over Urbana in North Region title game

» Towson commit scored five goals in two state playoff wins; closed career with 55 goals and 38 assists

Kiersten Crowley

Severna Park, defender, senior

» Three-year starter and captain at center back was defensive glue in leading Anne Arundel champs and No. 7 Falcons (17-2) to Class 4A state semifinals

» Shutdown defender won possession with poised play; pivotal in shutout wins against South River for county title and defending 4A champ Broadneck for East Region, with both decided on penalty kicks

» Still weighing college options; dominant force in team’s 16 shutouts this season and 31 in her 51 career starts

Baylee DeSmit

McDonogh, forward, sophomore

» Overwhelmed opposing defenses with dynamic offensive skills; scored team-high 25 goals for IAAM A champions and added 12 assists this season

» Pure finisher had nine multigoal games, including four hat tricks, despite missing time with knee injury

» Scored three second-half goals in Eagles’ 5-0 win over Archbishop Spalding in title game; has 32 goals and 10 assists in first two seasons

Julia Dorsey

McDonogh, defender, senior

» Four-year starter, captain and repeat All-Metro selection made switch to right back from forward and shined with stellar two-way play in leading No. 1 Eagles to repeat IAAM A crown

» Brought impeccable game sense, leadership, skills, competitiveness and athleticism to influence the game many ways, dominating on defense while contributing eight goals and six assists

» Set to play soccer and lacrosse at North Carolina; part of three championship teams and closed out career with 26 goals and 21 assists

Abby Hanks

Archbishop Spalding, defender, senior

» Four-year starter, captain provided unique dynamic at outside back with fierce defending and attacking ability for the IAAM A runner-up Cavaliers

» Constantly won possession with speed, tenacity and polish to disrupt opponents and start Cavaliers’ attack; instrumental in nine shutouts and finished with one goal and seven assists this season

» Set to play at Clemson; played every field position over her four years and finished with 12 goals and 17 assists

Fifi Iluyomade

Archbishop Spalding, forward, senior

» Two-year starter after transferring from Seton Keough, she led No. 4 Cavaliers (14-1-2) with team-high 19 goals along with three assists

» Knack for finishing with little time and space; scored three goals on free kicks this season and finished Spalding career with five game-winning goals

» Committed to American University; totaled 28 goals and eight assists in two years at Spalding

Lilly McCarthy

McDonogh, midfielder, junior

» Exceptional technical and tactical player finished third varsity season with 15 goals and 17 assists for IAAM A champion

» Playmaking talents led to seven multigoal games, including one hat trick, and at least one assist in 15 of team’s 18 games

» Enjoyed one-goal, two-assist performance in title game; enters senior season with 30 goals and 37 assists

Sophia Michalski-Cooper

South River, midfielder, junior

» Two-year varsity player thrived in bigger role to become one of area’s most complete two-way midfielders, finishing with 10 goals and nine assists for No. 11 Seahawks (13-2-2)

» Named Capital Gazette Player of the Year in Anne Arundel; provided dominant end-to-end play with high-end skills and work rate

» Enjoyed three two-goal games this season; has 12 goals and 10 assists in career

Alyssa Minnick

Notre Dame Prep, goalkeeper, senior

» Four-year varsity starter, with first two at forward, averaged eight saves per game with seven clean sheets in leading the No. 6 Blazers (10-3) to IAAM A semifinals

» Owned penalty area with smart positioning, quick instincts and vocal leadership to keep defense organized; limited conference opponents to four goals

» Virginia Commonwealth commit also took many of the Blazers’ free kicks and scored from 40 yards; added two assists

Aya Neal

Perry Hall, defender, junior

» Three-year starter and captain made smooth transition to center back after playing right back previously; anchored defense that was instrumental in program’s first Class 4A state crown

» Excellent one-on-one defender with tenacity, smart positioning and recovery speed; vital in team’s 10 shutouts, including four in postseason

» Consistently won the ball and made smart decisions with it; handled majority of team’s free kicks in defensive end and finished season with two goals and three assists

Danielle Poindexter

River Hill, defender, senior

» Four-year varsity player dominated at center back; instrumental in No. 2 Hawks (17-1) winning third straight Class 2A state title

» Combined high-end skills, instincts and speed to overwhelm opposing offenses; key in team’s 12 shutouts, capped by 1-0 win over Walkersville in state title game

» Still weighing college options; offensive weapon on free kicks with three goals and six assists this season, finishing with 10 and 15, respectively, for career

Ada Clare Tempert

Mercy, forward, senior

» Four-year starter and three-time All-Metro pick closed out career with 28 goals and 10 assists in leading No. 12 Magic to 14-5 season

» Area’s most dominant finisher overpowered opposing defenses; scored goals in 16 games, including 13 game-winners, with two or more goals in seven

» Loyola Maryland commit never misses a game as Mercy’s all-time leading scorer with 88 goals and 40 assists

Brigette Wang

River Hill, forward, senior

» Four-year starter and captain makes jump to first team after leading the Hawks to their third straight Class 2A crown

» Main cog on offense — 16 goals and five assists with nine game-winning goals — and strong leader on young team; had a goal or assist in 14 of 16 games with three multigoal games