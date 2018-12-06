2018-19 Baltimore-area preseason girls indoor track and field Top 15 poll

1. Mount de Sales

Postseason: Fourth at IAAM A Conference meet

Outlook: The Sailors won the outdoor track and cross country IAAM A conference championships and are primed to repeat with the addition of the Whittaker sisters to an already talented team.

2. Severna Park

Postseason: Fourth at 4A state meet

Outlook: The Falcons finished second in the 4A state championships last season. Emily Knight will combine with a solid distance unit featuring a plethora of members from the state championship cross country team.

3. River Hill

Postseason: 2A state champions

Outlook: The Hawks return over 56 percent of their points from their 2A state championship last season in Sydney Robinson and Faith Meininger and will threaten to repeat again.

4. Maryvale

Postseason: IAAM A Conference champion

Outlook: The Lions won last year’s IAAM A Conference title by a healthy margin and are expected to compete for the title again.

5. Franklin

Postseason: 3A state champion

Outlook: The Indians lost a lot of talent from their 3A state championship team, but have depth and will count on Jasmine Johnson to score points.

6. McDonogh

Postseason: IAAM A Conference runner-up

Outlook: The Eagles took second place last season in the IAAM A conference indoor championships and have the area’s best runner in Jada Seaman.

7. Hereford

Postseason: Third at 2A state meet

Outlook: The Bulls are the defending Baltimore County champions and are always in the mix for titles at the county and state level.

8. Mervo

Postseason: Baltimore City champions

Outlook: The Mustangs are the defending city champions and hope to be competitive at the state level, led by Tenae Minor.

9. South Carroll

Postseason: Second at 2A state meet

Outlook: The Vikings finished second last season at the 2A state championship.

10. Howard

Postseason: Ninth at 4A state meet

Outlook: The Lions are led by returning state champion Chinenye Iloanya in the shot put.

11. South River

Postseason: Eighth at 4A state meet

Outlook: Sophomore Bronwyn Patterson’s big win at the 4A state cross country championships gives the Seahawks a big boost heading into the indoor season.

12. Catholic

Postseason: IAAM B Conference champions

Outlook: The Cubs are the defending IAAM B Conference champions and have talent across the distances.

13. Mount Hebron

Postseason: Fourth at 3A state meet

Outlook: The Vikings will collect the bulk of their points in the sprints thanks to a rested and healthy Jaiden Ritter.

14. Broadneck

Postseason: 11th at 4A state meet

Outlook: The Bruins have depth at the distance events highlighted by Anna Janke.

15. New Town

Postseason: 16th at 2A state meet

Outlook: The Titans will be competitive on the strength of Janiya Valentine.

Other teams considered: Atholton, City, Century, Digital Harbor, Glenelg Country, Notre Dame Prep