Baltimore-area girls indoor track and field athletes to watch in 2018-19

Anna Coffin

Annapolis, senior

For the final time, a Coffin sister will be in contention for state titles in the 1,600 and 3,200. Coffin grinded out a third-place finish at the 4A state cross country championship despite suffering a sprained ankle two days before and should be good to go for the indoor season.

Samantha Facius

Mount de Sales, senior

After missing most of last season with an injury, Facius looks to build off a solid cross country season in which she was second in the IAAM. She has the second-best 800 time in the area in 2:20.76 and could finish with top three times in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters as well.

Emily Knight

Severna Park, senior

The defending indoor 4A state champion in 500 and 800 meters returns for her final season. A win at the state meet in the 500 would be an impressive third straight.

Faith Meininger

River Hill, sophomore

Meininger burst onto the scene as a freshman, winning the 2A state championship in the 1,600 and finishing second in the 3,200. She ran a personal-best 11:13 at the outdoor state meet to capture a 3,200 title.

Tenae Minor

Mervo, senior

Minor took third last season at the 4A state championships in the 55 dash, running a personal best 7.30 seconds. Minor has a range of abilities, not only across the sprint distances but also in the shot put, which she competed in at five events last year outdoors.

Jaiden Ritter

Mount Hebron, senior

Ritter ran a blazing fast 7.12 seconds to finish second in the 3A state 55 dash championship last year and ran a 40.53 to finish fifth in the 300 dash, both personal bests. Ritter also won the 500 dash at the Howard County championships and helped the 800 and 1,600 relay teams qualify for indoor nationals before sitting out the outdoor season with a hamstring injury.

Sydney Robinson

River Hill, senior

Robinson amassed points at last year’s 2A state indoor championship, winning the 300 dash, taking second in the 55 dash and third in the 500 dash. She also helped the 800 relay team to a third-place finish and is the defending Howard County champion in the long jump.

Jada Seaman

McDonogh, senior

The Baltimore Sun Athlete of the year in outdoor track, Seaman is back to defend IAAM titles in the 55, the 300 and the long jump. She also took second in the 500 last season and is hungry to close strong after winning three IAAM titles outdoors in the spring.

Adaobi Tagubo

Reservoir, junior

Tagubo took the 3A state championship in the 55 hurdles in 8.43 seconds. She helped the 800 relay team to a fifth-place finish in the state and added another state hurdle title outdoors in the 100 meters.

Janiya Valentine

New Town, senior

Valentine ran a personal best 7.16 seconds to win the 2A state championship in the 55 dash. She looks to win a third consecutive state title in the 55 this season.

Others to watch

Sarah Adams, Severna Park, junior

Rhoda Alabon-Tafon, Glen Burnie, senior

Suzie Albornoz, Notre Dame Prep, senior

Keelin Becker, Mount de Sales, sophomore

Sofia Brandini, South Carroll, junior

Nina Crenshaw, Arundel, senior

Aniya Diggs, Glenelg Country, junior

Marisa Gaines, City, sophomore

Macy Gerbes, Sparrows Point, sophomore

Alayna Gibson, Roland Park, junior

Ava Goeller, Bel Air, junior

Elise Greenwald, Century, sophomore

Chinenye Iloanya, Howard, senior

Anna Janke, Broadneck, junior

Jasmine Johnson, Franklin, junior

Ellie Kuhn, Perryville, senior

Elizabeth Mahoney, Francis Scott Key, sophomore

Sara Morales, Catholic, senior

Annelise Ocampo, Notre Dame Prep, senior

Bronwyn Patterson, South River, sophomore

Blaire Ridgely, Mount Hebron, senior

Amanda Ruffin, Glenelg Country, sophomore

Chyann Smith, Meade, senior

Mae Smith, Mount de Sales, senior

Thalia Somerville, Digital Harbor, junior

Cameron Streib, Atholton, senior

Abbey Sullivan, Catholic, senior

Rachel Thomas, Maryvale Prep, junior

Maelynn Ugokwe, Bryn Mawr, junior

Haley Wehberg, Maryvale Prep, sophomore

Isabella Whittaker, Mount de Sales, junior

Juliette Whittaker, Mount de Sales, freshman

Angel Young, Western, senior