Baltimore-area girls indoor track and field athletes to watch in 2018-19

Anna Coffin
Annapolis, senior
For the final time, a Coffin sister will be in contention for state titles in the 1,600 and 3,200. Coffin grinded out a third-place finish at the 4A state cross country championship despite suffering a sprained ankle two days before and should be good to go for the indoor season.
Samantha Facius
Mount de Sales, senior
After missing most of last season with an injury, Facius looks to build off a solid cross country season in which she was second in the IAAM. She has the second-best 800 time in the area in 2:20.76 and could finish with top three times in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters as well.
Emily Knight
Severna Park, senior
The defending indoor 4A state champion in 500 and 800 meters returns for her final season. A win at the state meet in the 500 would be an impressive third straight.
Faith Meininger
River Hill, sophomore
Meininger burst onto the scene as a freshman, winning the 2A state championship in the 1,600 and finishing second in the 3,200. She ran a personal-best 11:13 at the outdoor state meet to capture a 3,200 title.
Tenae Minor
Mervo, senior
Minor took third last season at the 4A state championships in the 55 dash, running a personal best 7.30 seconds. Minor has a range of abilities, not only across the sprint distances but also in the shot put, which she competed in at five events last year outdoors.
Jaiden Ritter
Mount Hebron, senior
Ritter ran a blazing fast 7.12 seconds to finish second in the 3A state 55 dash championship last year and ran a 40.53 to finish fifth in the 300 dash, both personal bests. Ritter also won the 500 dash at the Howard County championships and helped the 800 and 1,600 relay teams qualify for indoor nationals before sitting out the outdoor season with a hamstring injury.
Sydney Robinson
River Hill, senior
Robinson amassed points at last year’s 2A state indoor championship, winning the 300 dash, taking second in the 55 dash and third in the 500 dash. She also helped the 800 relay team to a third-place finish and is the defending Howard County champion in the long jump.
Jada Seaman
McDonogh, senior
The Baltimore Sun Athlete of the year in outdoor track, Seaman is back to defend IAAM titles in the 55, the 300 and the long jump. She also took second in the 500 last season and is hungry to close strong after winning three IAAM titles outdoors in the spring.
Adaobi Tagubo
Reservoir, junior
Tagubo took the 3A state championship in the 55 hurdles in 8.43 seconds. She helped the 800 relay team to a fifth-place finish in the state and added another state hurdle title outdoors in the 100 meters.
Janiya Valentine
New Town, senior
Valentine ran a personal best 7.16 seconds to win the 2A state championship in the 55 dash. She looks to win a third consecutive state title in the 55 this season.
Others to watch
Sarah Adams, Severna Park, junior
Rhoda Alabon-Tafon, Glen Burnie, senior
Suzie Albornoz, Notre Dame Prep, senior
Keelin Becker, Mount de Sales, sophomore
Sofia Brandini, South Carroll, junior
Nina Crenshaw, Arundel, senior
Aniya Diggs, Glenelg Country, junior
Marisa Gaines, City, sophomore
Macy Gerbes, Sparrows Point, sophomore
Alayna Gibson, Roland Park, junior
Ava Goeller, Bel Air, junior
Elise Greenwald, Century, sophomore
Chinenye Iloanya, Howard, senior
Anna Janke, Broadneck, junior
Jasmine Johnson, Franklin, junior
Ellie Kuhn, Perryville, senior
Elizabeth Mahoney, Francis Scott Key, sophomore
Sara Morales, Catholic, senior
Annelise Ocampo, Notre Dame Prep, senior
Bronwyn Patterson, South River, sophomore
Blaire Ridgely, Mount Hebron, senior
Amanda Ruffin, Glenelg Country, sophomore
Chyann Smith, Meade, senior
Mae Smith, Mount de Sales, senior
Thalia Somerville, Digital Harbor, junior
Cameron Streib, Atholton, senior
Abbey Sullivan, Catholic, senior
Rachel Thomas, Maryvale Prep, junior
Maelynn Ugokwe, Bryn Mawr, junior
Haley Wehberg, Maryvale Prep, sophomore
Isabella Whittaker, Mount de Sales, junior
Juliette Whittaker, Mount de Sales, freshman
Angel Young, Western, senior