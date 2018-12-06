Key numbers for the 2018-19 Baltimore-area high school girls indoor track and field season

19 feet, 6 inches: The distance McDonogh’s Jada Seaman jumped at the New Balance Indoor National meet last season, best in the state and good enough for 5th overall.

42: The number of points that River Hill’s Sydney Robinson and Faith Meininger scored at the state meet last season, helping the Hawks to a state championship.

56.97: The 400 time Mount de Sales’ Isabella Whittaker ran in her only season of track as a freshman, good enough for second in the IAAM in 2017. Whittaker, now a junior, and sister Juliette, the IAAM cross country champion as a freshman, converted this year to running after being former full-time swimmers.