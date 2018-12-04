Baltimore-area high school girls basketball players to watch in 2018-19

Emily Dorn

Reservoir, forward, senior

The senior is coming off an outstanding season in which she averaged a double double of 16.1 points and 11.3 rebounds. Dorn was picked as the team’s player of the year last season, and if she keeps getting better, the Gators will certainly benefit.

Sydney Faulcon

Old Mill, center, senior

Faulcon has developed into one of the area’s top players in the paint. She did damage by scoring (14.3 points), rebounding (12.5) and playing tough defense (2.8 blocks) last season as Old Mill had a strong year, and the Patriots are going to need her help again.

Marley Greenway

Oakland Mills, guard, senior

Greenway helped Oakland Mills win a Class 2A South Region title with her strong play last season. She averaged 15.6 points and 3.3 rebounds, and the guard is going to be playing at Coppin State starting next year.

Ja’Niah Henson

Roland Park, guard, senior

Henson helped the Reds reach the IAAM A Conference semifinals by averaging 11.6 points and two steals per game. The point guard started this season well also with 16 points in Roland Park’s recent opener.

Mir McLean

Roland Park, forward, junior

McLean averaged 18.5 points and 13 rebounds per game last season and finished with 19 double doubles. She started this year on a roll with 17 points and 17 rebounds in Roland Park’s opener, and the junior will be tough to stop on the boards.

Angel Reese

St. Frances, wing, junior

She can play all five positions on the floor and helped the Panthers to a fourth consecutive IAAM A Conference title. Last season, Reese averaged 17.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game, and coach Jerome Shelton wants to see her talents keep growing — something conference opponents won’t like.

Eniya Russell

Institute of Notre Dame, guard, junior

The point guard should give IND a hand as it jumps from the IAAM B Conference to the A Conference. The 5-foot-11 point guard averaged 23 points and seven assists last year and already is drawing plenty of college interest.

Lyric Swann

Long Reach, guard, senior

Swann’s offensive talents will give Long Reach another chance to return to the state final four. She averaged 19.3 points per game last year as the Lightning made it to the Class 3A state title game and has committed to UMBC.

Dasia Townes

Poly, guard-forward, junior

Townes played a big role in Poly making it to the Class 2A state semifinals last year. She averaged 14 points and can play all five positions, which makes her even more dangerous on the court.

Jordan Wakefield

John Carroll, guard, senior

Headed to George Mason next season, Wakefield hopes to help the Patriots have a good season this winter. She averaged 15 points last year and should give John Carroll another boost this winter.

Others to watch

Arianna Briggs-Hall, Long Reach

AJ Davis, McDonogh

Gabby Douglas, Catonsville

Haley Downin, Chesapeake-AA

Dominique Doss, Franklin

Ryann Evans, Archbishop Spalding

Maria Ferariu, Roland Park

Aysia Ferguson, Catonsville

Rain Green, Roland Park

Destiny Hawkins, Western

Kayla Henderson, Coppin Academy

Mya Henson, City

Kennedy Hill, River Hill

Savawn Hughes, St. Frances

Anani Humphrey, St. Frances

Saniha Jackson, River Hill

Josey Klingenberg, Manchester Valley

Janya Lilly, Poly

Claire Neff, Maryvale

Raquel Nicholson, City

Ajae Petty, IND

Imani Reid, Hammond

Vashae Rideout, Western

Aislynn Riggs, Oakland Mills

Charia Roberts, Pikesville

Destiny Ryles, St. Paul’s

Marisa Sanchez-Henry, Howard

Teylah Saunders, Pikesville

Jaelyn Swann, Long Reach

Tori Valentine, Mount Hebron

Rachel Ward, Severna Park

Nyshea Weaver, Coppin Academy

La’Shyra Williams, IND

Sophi Wrisk, Catonsville

Kristen Zaranski, Mount de Sales