Baltimore-area high school girls basketball players to watch in 2018-19

Emily Dorn
Reservoir, forward, senior
The senior is coming off an outstanding season in which she averaged a double double of 16.1 points and 11.3 rebounds. Dorn was picked as the team’s player of the year last season, and if she keeps getting better, the Gators will certainly benefit.
Sydney Faulcon
Old Mill, center, senior
Faulcon has developed into one of the area’s top players in the paint. She did damage by scoring (14.3 points), rebounding (12.5) and playing tough defense (2.8 blocks) last season as Old Mill had a strong year, and the Patriots are going to need her help again.
Marley Greenway
Oakland Mills, guard, senior
Greenway helped Oakland Mills win a Class 2A South Region title with her strong play last season. She averaged 15.6 points and 3.3 rebounds, and the guard is going to be playing at Coppin State starting next year.
Ja’Niah Henson
Roland Park, guard, senior
Henson helped the Reds reach the IAAM A Conference semifinals by averaging 11.6 points and two steals per game. The point guard started this season well also with 16 points in Roland Park’s recent opener.
Mir McLean
Roland Park, forward, junior
McLean averaged 18.5 points and 13 rebounds per game last season and finished with 19 double doubles. She started this year on a roll with 17 points and 17 rebounds in Roland Park’s opener, and the junior will be tough to stop on the boards.
Angel Reese
St. Frances, wing, junior
She can play all five positions on the floor and helped the Panthers to a fourth consecutive IAAM A Conference title. Last season, Reese averaged 17.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game, and coach Jerome Shelton wants to see her talents keep growing — something conference opponents won’t like.
Eniya Russell
Institute of Notre Dame, guard, junior
The point guard should give IND a hand as it jumps from the IAAM B Conference to the A Conference. The 5-foot-11 point guard averaged 23 points and seven assists last year and already is drawing plenty of college interest.
Lyric Swann
Long Reach, guard, senior
Swann’s offensive talents will give Long Reach another chance to return to the state final four. She averaged 19.3 points per game last year as the Lightning made it to the Class 3A state title game and has committed to UMBC.
Dasia Townes
Poly, guard-forward, junior
Townes played a big role in Poly making it to the Class 2A state semifinals last year. She averaged 14 points and can play all five positions, which makes her even more dangerous on the court.
Jordan Wakefield
John Carroll, guard, senior
Headed to George Mason next season, Wakefield hopes to help the Patriots have a good season this winter. She averaged 15 points last year and should give John Carroll another boost this winter.
Others to watch
Arianna Briggs-Hall, Long Reach
AJ Davis, McDonogh
Gabby Douglas, Catonsville
Haley Downin, Chesapeake-AA
Dominique Doss, Franklin
Ryann Evans, Archbishop Spalding
Maria Ferariu, Roland Park
Aysia Ferguson, Catonsville
Rain Green, Roland Park
Destiny Hawkins, Western
Kayla Henderson, Coppin Academy
Mya Henson, City
Kennedy Hill, River Hill
Savawn Hughes, St. Frances
Anani Humphrey, St. Frances
Saniha Jackson, River Hill
Josey Klingenberg, Manchester Valley
Janya Lilly, Poly
Claire Neff, Maryvale
Raquel Nicholson, City
Ajae Petty, IND
Imani Reid, Hammond
Vashae Rideout, Western
Aislynn Riggs, Oakland Mills
Charia Roberts, Pikesville
Destiny Ryles, St. Paul’s
Marisa Sanchez-Henry, Howard
Teylah Saunders, Pikesville
Jaelyn Swann, Long Reach
Tori Valentine, Mount Hebron
Rachel Ward, Severna Park
Nyshea Weaver, Coppin Academy
La’Shyra Williams, IND
Sophi Wrisk, Catonsville
Kristen Zaranski, Mount de Sales