Girl Athlete of the Week (May 29): Caitlyn Bobb, Harford Tech, track and field

Caitlyn Bobb
Harford Tech, track and field
The sophomore standout excelled at the track and field state championships, claiming two individual titles and contributing to two winning relays to help the Cobras claim second place in Class 2A. Bobb set a 2A record in the 400 meters when she came across in 54.02 seconds and also won the 200 with a time of 24.64 seconds. The Bobb-led Cobras also won the 800 and 1,600 relays. State champion Hereford edged Harford Tech, 94-82. Bobb earned All-Metro first-team honors during the indoor track season after winning 2A state titles in the 300 and 500 meters, along with helping the Cobras win state titles in the 800 and 1,600 relays.
Others considered: Hannah Dintino, Westminster, lacrosse; Shannon Finch, South Carroll, lacrosse; Jasmine Johnson, Franklin, track and field; Mya King, Sparrows Point, track and field; Emily Konkus, Hereford, track and field