Girl Athlete of the Week (May 22): Wynter Radcliffe, Glen Burnie, softball

Wynter Radcliffe

Glen Burnie, softball

The sophomore pitcher earned three wins last week in leading the Gophers to the Class 4A East region championship, the program’s first since 2013.

Radcliffe’s best work came in Saturday’s 7-2 win over Leonardtown for the crown. She allowed three hits, finished with eight strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run. After the Gophers took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth, she didn’t yield another hit the rest of the way to secure the win.

On May 13, the Gophers beat Arundel, 7-6, with Radcliffe allowing four hits and striking out three. In Wednesday’s 4-3 win over Severna Park to reach the title game, she surrendered back-to back home runs in the first inning before settling down to get the win, allowing six hits with five strikeouts.

At the plate, Radcliffe went 3-for-6 for the week with two walks. She drove in two runs and scored once.

After coming up halfway through her freshman season, she has emerged as the Gophers’ ace this season. She took an 18-3 mark into Tuesday’s state semifinal game against Walt Whitman — enjoying a 1.35 ERA with 127 strikeouts. She’s batting .322 with three home runs, 16 RBIs and 12 runs.

