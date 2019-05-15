Girl Athlete of the Week (May 15): Bailey Krahl, Mercy, lacrosse

Bailey Krahl

Mercy, lacrosse

The junior attackman led the sixth-seeded Magic to an improbable Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference championship, the team’s third straight.

After winning just three league games in the regular season, the Magic won three last week to bring home the championship with Krahl totaling 12 goals and eight assists in the playoffs.

The highlight came in Saturday’s 9-3 win over Annapolis Area Christian when she had four goals and two assists as the Magic avenged two regular-season losses to the Eagles.

On May 6, in a 15-8 win over Catholic in the quarterfinal round, she finished with six goals and four assists to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. In Wednesday’s 13-12 semifinal win over Park, she had two goals — including the game-winner with five seconds left — and added two assists.

Committed to Shippensburg (Pa.) University, Krahl finished the season with 61 goals and 57 assists and now has 153 goals and 86 assists for 239 points going into her senior year.

