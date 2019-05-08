Girl Athlete of the Week (May 8): Paige Warren, Bryn Mawr, golf

Paige Warren

Bryn Mawr, golf

The sophomore carded a two-day total of 74 over 18 holes to capture the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference individual title and lead the Mawrtians to their third straight team championship last week at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Timonium. Warren opened the championship with an opening-round 38 on April 29 and followed with a 36 to finish four strokes ahead of senior teammate and last year’s individual champion Rachel Lee. After opening Tuesday with two straight bogeys, she was able to regroup with an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole. She closed the championship with a 10-foot putt to save par on the ninth hole. Bryn Mawr finished with a 145, three strokes better than runner-up Archbishop Spalding.

Others considered: Tina Haspert, Century, lacrosse; Erin Kreis, Catonsville, softball; Kristin O’Neill, Archbishop Spalding, lacrosse; Isabella Paterson, Hereford, lacrosse; Trystyn Stewart, Chesapeake-AA, softball

