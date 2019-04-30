Girl Athlete of the Week (April 30): Emma Schettig, McDonogh, lacrosse

Emma Schettig

The senior midfielder showcased her versatile play in two pivotal Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference games last week to help the No. 1 Eagles remain perfect (16-0). The week’s highlight came in Thursday’s showdown against Notre Dame Prep, which ended the Eagles’ national-record 198-game winning streak and string of nine league crowns in last year’s title game. Schettig scored four second-half goals as McDonogh overcame a 4-1 deficit to win, 13-5 -- also contributing two draw controls, three caused turnovers and two ground balls. In a 20-8 win over Glenelg Country on April 23, she scored two goals, had three draw controls and collected one ground ball. A four-year varsity player and captain who was named an Under Armour All American, the Maryland commit has 28 goals, two assists, 33 draw controls, 24 caused turnovers and 17 ground balls this season. She has earned 10 varsity letters with four others coming in field hockey and two in swimming.

