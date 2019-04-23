Girl Athlete of the Week (April 24): Haley Downin, Chesapeake-AA, softball

Haley Downin

Chesapeake-AA, softball

The All-Metro senior pitcher, a four-year starter, led the Cougars (10-1) to two Anne Arundel County wins last week with her fine work in the circle and at the plate. In a 5-0 win over Severna Park on April 16, she allowed two hits while striking out four in seven innings for a complete-game win. In an 18-1 win over Broadneck that lasted five innings, she went the distance with 10 strikeouts to improve to 8-1 on the season. At the plate, she was 4-for-7 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored. This season, Downin is batting .561 with 19 runs scored and 13 RBIs. Her eight pitching wins gives her 56 for her career, six away from tying the program mark of 62 set by 2009 grad and former USA Women's National Team member Lauren Gibson. Downin is a three-sport standout at Chesapeake, also earning four varsity letters in basketball and two in soccer. She has committed to play softball and basketball at Wilmington University in Delaware.

Others considered: Kearstyn Chapman, McDonogh, softball; Campbell Kline, Severna Park, softball

