Haverford School lacrosse coach John Nostrant set to take over at Gilman

Gilman has found its new lacrosse coach, announcing that longtime Haverford (Pa.) School coach John Nostrant will take over for Brooks Matthews this summer.

Nostrant announced last year that this would be his final season at Haverford, a program he turned into a national powerhouse in his 28 years. He has guided the Fords to 488 wins and two undefeated seasons (2011 and 2015) that led to No. 1 national rankings. This season, Haverford is 14-3 and ranked No. 10 in the latest Under Armour/Inside Lacrosse Top 25 High School Power Rankings.

Last November, Matthews said this would be his 15th and final season coaching at his alma mater. He has guided the Greyhounds to Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference titles in 2009 and 2011. They are 9-5 this season.

Gilman posted the appointment of Nostrant, a Washington College graduate, on its school website Wednesday.

“I’m elated and certainly grateful to Gilman for entrusting me with running the lacrosse program,” Nostrant said Thursday morning. “It was one of those situations where I was in a few searches for some coaching jobs and also administrative jobs and when I went down to Gilman — I know some folks there and am certainly familiar with a lot of people in the MIAA — it felt great and I was just kind of really hoping they felt the same thing. So it’s been great. What Brooks has done down there is pretty amazing and the history of the program speaks for itself.”

