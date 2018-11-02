Dedicating season to fallen past teammate, Friends boys soccer reaches MIAA B title game

The Friends boys soccer team will be playing for a second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference championship on Sunday.

And so much more.

The Quakers dedicated the season to former teammate Stephen Bogusky, a 2018 graduate who died in a car accident this summer.

Bogusky’s parents will be at the championship game when Friends takes on Concordia Prep. Game time set for 3:15 p.m. at Anne Arundel Community College.

Last season, Bogusky scored a goal in both the semifinal and title games as the Quakers won the program’s first championship since 1999.

Shortly after the accident, the team met with Bogusky’s family and dedicated the season to him. The Quakers (12-4-2) are young and have dealt with injuries all season, but have found a way to play their best soccer of the season as they come into Sunday’s final on a six-game winning streak. Each player has worn a patch on their shoulder to honor Bogusky, and captains Liam Conner and Sean Sewell always mention him in their pre-game talks.

The Quakers, seeded third, advanced with a 2-0 win over second-seeded Severn on Thursday.

“I got a text from Stephen’s mother about five minutes after the Severn game to say congrats and we’ll be there on Sunday to cheer you on,” said Friends coach Phil Greatwich. “Especially with his mom and father in the crowd, they want to put in a good performance with the opportunity to be there and do something special.”

