Pairings set for state football regional playoffs

The pairings have been set for the opening round of the state high school football regional playoffs beginning next weekend.
Six Baltimore-area teams earned No. 1 seeded spots in their regions — Broadneck, Dundalk, Eastern Tech, Glenelg, Dunbar and Havre de Grace.
All four defending state champions advanced — Wise in Class 4A, Linganore in 3A, Damascus in 2A and Dunbar in 1A. The state finals will be determined the first weekend in December at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
For further details and the final points standings, click here for the MPSSA web site.
Here’s the schedule:
CLASS 4A
North
4 seed Sherwood (7-3) at 1 Paint Branch (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
3 Mervo (8-1) at 2 Howard (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
East
4 South River (6-4) at 1 Broadneck (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
3 Arundel (9-1) at 2 North Point (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
West
4 Richard Montgomery (7-3) at 1 Quince Orchard (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
3 Northwest (8-2) at 2 Churchill (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
South
4 Roosevelt (6-3) at 1 Wise (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
3 Suitland (8-1) at 2 C.H. Flowers (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
North
4 Edgewood (9-1) at 1 Dundalk (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
3 Franklin (8-2) at 2 Milford Mill (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
East
4 Long Reach (7-3) at 1 J.M. Bennett (8-2) at County Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m
3 Northeast (7-3) at 2 Chesapeake-AA (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
West
4 Blake (7-3) at 1 Linganore (9-1) Friday, 7 p.m.
3 Westminster (7-3) at 2 South Hagerstown (8-2), TBD
South
4 Northern-C (7-3) at 1 St. Charles (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
3 Huntingtown (8-2) at 2 Potomac (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
North
4 Crossland (7-3) at 1 Eastern Tech (9-1), at CCBC-Essex, Friday, 7 p.m.
3 New Town (8-2) vs. 2 Edmondson (8-2) at Douglass, Saturday, 1 p.m.
East
4 Parkside (8-2) at 1 North Caroline (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
3 Elkton (8-2) at 2 Harford Tech (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
West
4 Century (6-4) at 1 Damascus (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
3 Oakdale (9-0) at 2 Liberty (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
South
4 Oakland Mills (7-3) at 1 Glenelg (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
3 River Hill (7-3) at 2 Westlake (8-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
CLASS 1A
North
4 Douglass-B (5-5) at 1 Dunbar (9-0), Friday, 5 p.m.
3 Lewis (7-3) vs. 2 Lake Clifton (8-1), TBD
East
4 Col. Richardson (5-5) at 1 Havre de Grace (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
3 Perryville (6-4) at 2 Cambridge-SD (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
West
4 Southern-G (8-2) at 1 Fort Hill (9-0), at Greenway Ave. Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m.
3 Boonsboro (8-2) at 2 Catoctin (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
South
4 Largo (3-6) at Fairmont Heights (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
3. Douglass-PG (5-4) at Lackey (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.