Pairings set for state football regional playoffs

Katherine Dunn
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
The pairings have been set for the opening round of the state high school football regional playoffs beginning next weekend.

Six Baltimore-area teams earned No. 1 seeded spots in their regions — Broadneck, Dundalk, Eastern Tech, Glenelg, Dunbar and Havre de Grace.

All four defending state champions advanced — Wise in Class 4A, Linganore in 3A, Damascus in 2A and Dunbar in 1A. The state finals will be determined the first weekend in December at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

For further details and the final points standings, click here for the MPSSA web site.

Here’s the schedule:

CLASS 4A

North

4 seed Sherwood (7-3) at 1 Paint Branch (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

3 Mervo (8-1) at 2 Howard (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

East

4 South River (6-4) at 1 Broadneck (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

3 Arundel (9-1) at 2 North Point (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

West

4 Richard Montgomery (7-3) at 1 Quince Orchard (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

3 Northwest (8-2) at 2 Churchill (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

South

4 Roosevelt (6-3) at 1 Wise (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

3 Suitland (8-1) at 2 C.H. Flowers (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

North

4 Edgewood (9-1) at 1 Dundalk (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

3 Franklin (8-2) at 2 Milford Mill (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

East

4 Long Reach (7-3) at 1 J.M. Bennett (8-2) at County Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m

3 Northeast (7-3) at 2 Chesapeake-AA (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

West

4 Blake (7-3) at 1 Linganore (9-1) Friday, 7 p.m.

3 Westminster (7-3) at 2 South Hagerstown (8-2), TBD

South

4 Northern-C (7-3) at 1 St. Charles (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

3 Huntingtown (8-2) at 2 Potomac (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

North

4 Crossland (7-3) at 1 Eastern Tech (9-1), at CCBC-Essex, Friday, 7 p.m.

3 New Town (8-2) vs. 2 Edmondson (8-2) at Douglass, Saturday, 1 p.m.

East

4 Parkside (8-2) at 1 North Caroline (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

3 Elkton (8-2) at 2 Harford Tech (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

West

4 Century (6-4) at 1 Damascus (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

3 Oakdale (9-0) at 2 Liberty (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

South

4 Oakland Mills (7-3) at 1 Glenelg (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

3 River Hill (7-3) at 2 Westlake (8-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

CLASS 1A

North

4 Douglass-B (5-5) at 1 Dunbar (9-0), Friday, 5 p.m.

3 Lewis (7-3) vs. 2 Lake Clifton (8-1), TBD

East

4 Col. Richardson (5-5) at 1 Havre de Grace (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

3 Perryville (6-4) at 2 Cambridge-SD (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

West

4 Southern-G (8-2) at 1 Fort Hill (9-0), at Greenway Ave. Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m.

3 Boonsboro (8-2) at 2 Catoctin (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

South

4 Largo (3-6) at Fairmont Heights (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

3. Douglass-PG (5-4) at Lackey (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

