Baltimore-area varsity football: How the Top 15 fared in Week 10

Katherine Dunn
The Baltimore Sun’s Top 15 high school football teams completed another outstanding week, going 14-1. One team had to lose when No. 5 Archbishop Spalding met No. 2 Mount Saint Joseph and the Cavaliers pulled off a huge comeback win.

Through the first 10 weeks of the season, the teams ranked in the Top 15 this week have gone 131-13. Nine of those losses have come against other currently-ranked teams. The other four losses were to teams from outside the Baltimore-area counties.

Here’s a look at what happened in Week 10 and what’s on the horizon for next week as postseason begins for public school teams.

1. St. Frances (7-0) This week: Def. Silver Oak, 69-0; Vs. Christian of Faith Academy (Ohio), Fri.

2. Mount Saint Joseph (8-2) This week: Lost to No. 5 Archbishop Spalding, 28-25. Next: Vs. National Christian at Oxon Hill, Sat.

3. Calvert Hall (9-1) This week: Def. Royal Imperial Collegiate (Ont.), 58-0. Next: Vs. Avalon at Good Counsel, Fri.

4. Broadneck (10-0) This week: Def. Annapolis, 48-6. Next: Vs. South River, Fri.

5. Archbishop Spalding (7-2) This week: Def. No. 2 Mount Saint Joseph, 28-25. Next: At Riverdale Baptist, Sat.

6. Dunbar (9-0) This week: Def. Patterson, 35-6. Next: Vs. Douglass, Fri.

7. Glenelg (10-0) This week: Def. Wilde Lake, 33-7. Next: Vs. Oakland Mills, Fri.

8. Liberty (10-0) This week: Def. Century, 7-0. Next: Vs. Oakdale, Fri.

9. Mervo (8-1) This week: Def. Edmondson, 48-8. Next: At No. 14 Howard, Fri.

10. Arundel (9-1) This week: Def. Severna Park, 35-0. Next: At North Point, Fri.

11. Milford Mill (9-1) This week: Def. Dulaney, 45-6. Next. Vs. No. 12 Franklin, Fri.

12. Franklin (8-2) This week: Def. Parkville, 46-13. Next: At No. 11 Milford Mill, Fri.

13. Dundalk (9-1) This week: Def. Kenwood, 42-7. Next: Vs. No. 15 Edgewood, Fri.

14. Howard (9-1) This week: Def. Atholton, 38-7. Next: Vs. No. 9 Mervo, Fri.

15. Edgewood (9-1) This week: Def. Fallston, 44-0. Next: At No. 13 Dundalk, Fri.

