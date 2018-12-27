2018 All-Metro field hockey Player of the Year: Nathalie Friedman, Notre Dame Prep

Don’t let the senior’s eye-popping offensive numbers fool you. Yes, Friedman finished this season with 27 goals and 35 assists to lead the Blazers to their second straight — and second ever — Interscholastic Association of Maryland A Conference title. But it’s her complete game, including her tenacious defense, accurate passing and team leadership, that sets this midfielder apart.

Despite often facing double and triple teams, she had a direct hand in more than half of NDP’s 121 goals and led its postseason run by scoring the game-winners in the semifinals against Archbishop Spalding and the championship game against Garrison Forest. She also showed maturity, stepping back when needed to let open teammates shine on offense.

The four-year starter — also named The Baltimore Sun’s Player of the Year in 2017 — finished her prep career with 67 goals and 70 assists, and will take her game to Wake Forest, which recently advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Friedman is a member of USA Field Hockey’s 2018-19 U.S. Women's National Indoor Team and under-19 National Futures Championship Stars & Stripes Elite.