2018 All-Metro field hockey first and second teams

First team

Samantha Aljets

C. Milton Wright, forward, senior

» Standout forward finished with 16 goals and seven assists, leading the Mustangs to the Class 3A state title

» Led an offense that outscored opponents 28-0 in five playoff victories

» Had a goal and an assist in the state final, helping C.M. Wright avenge last year’s finals loss to Chesapeake-AA

» Will continue her field hockey career at Towson

Rachel Borzymowski

Notre Dame Prep, defender, senior

» Boston University-bound senior was the heart and soul of a defense that allowed just 14 goals all season, recording 13 shutouts

» Also was called upon this season to play a role on offense, and responded with 21 goals and seven assists from the backfield

» A key member of NDP’s penalty corner teams, as well as one of the team’s top strokers

» Selected as one of MAX Field Hockey’s top 100 players in the class of 2019

Darcy Clement

South River, forward, senior

» Four-year starter led the Class 4A state champions with 19 goals and seven assists, ending her high school career with 41 goals and 21 assists

» Was the offensive catalyst of a team that claimed its third straight Class 4A state championship

» Will continue her field hockey career at Boston College

» Named one of MAX Field Hockey’s top 100 players in the class of 2019

Grace Fenner

Liberty, goalie, senior

» Recorded 96 saves and allowed just nine goals all season for a .910 save percentage

» Had seven shutouts, including a 1-0 win over Hereford in the state final, in which she had 11 saves

» The Arcadia University-commit led her team to a 46-8 record over the past three years

» Named Carroll County Times Player of the Year this season, as well as a first-team All-Metro goalie for the second straight year

Rachel Fleig

Chesapeake-AA, forward-midfielder, senior

» Led the Cougars with 19 goals and 12 assists, finishing with school records of 72 career goals and 50 assists

» Accounted for 60 percent of her team’s scoring despite battling through constant double and triple teams

» Helped Chesapeake advance to the Class 3A state final for the third straight year, and finishes with a pair of state titles

» Will continue her field hockey career at Appalachian State

Jenny Giampalmo

Glenelg, midfielder, senior

» Voted by coaches as Howard County’s Player of the Year after Glenelg finished 7-0 in county play

» The three-year starter finished with two goals and 12 assists, leading the Gladiators into the Class 2A state semifinals

» Anchored a dominant midfield that put constant pressure on opposing defense, helping her team outscore its competition 63-12

» Will play lacrosse at Yale, but could also have played Division I field hockey, according to coaches

Sophia Hartman

Broadneck, defender, senior

» Four-year starter posted her best season in high school, leading Broadneck to a No. 8 ranking

» Anchored a defensive unit that allowed one goal or fewer eight times, primarily against tough Anne Arundel County competition

» Showed patience defensively, studying attackers and ultimately shutting them down

» Will continue her field hockey career at Lehigh

Leigh James

Garrison Forest, midfielder, senior

» Finished with 25 goals and 13 assists, helping the Grizzlies outscore opponents 105-22 and finish with a No. 3 ranking

» Controlled the midfield, and was a key player on both offensive and defensive corners

» Was a major contributor as Garrison Forest won 11 straight games to advance to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference final

» Will continue her career at Saint Joseph's (Pa.)

McKenzie Jamison

South River, defender, senior

» Played a major role on defense to help the Seahawks claims their third straight Class 4A state championship

» Helped South River finish with eight shutouts, including wins over Clarksburg and Dulaney in the state semifinals and final, respectively

» Also had four goals and 10 assists, finishing her career with 12 goals and 23 assists as a defender

» The senior is committed to play at Salisbury next fall

Olivia Kenny

Notre Dame Prep, forward, senior

» After spending three years on defense, she made the move to attack this season, responding with 23 goals and 12 assists to rank second on the team in scoring

» Played a major role in creating scoring opportunities and drawing fouls to set up penalty corners

» Helped the Blazers average 5.8 goals per game in winning their second straight IAAM A Conference championship

» The Penn signee was named one of MAX Field Hockey’s top 100 players in the class of 2019

Margot Lawn

Archbishop Spalding, forward, senior

» Had 24 goals and seven assists, despite often facing double and triple teams against some of the area’s toughest competition, and finished her high school career with 87 goals and 23 assists

» Exceptional stick skills and quickness with the ball have landed her a spot on the USA Field Hockey Under-17 women’s national team for three years and put her in strong contention for a spot on the Under-19 team

» Named the Capital Gazette Field Hockey Player of the Year, as well as a member of MAX Field Hockey’s top 10 players from the class of 2019

» Will continue her field hockey career at Louisville

Emma Schettig

McDonogh, midfielder, senior

» Four-year starter controlled the middle of the field for the Eagles, who finished 6-2 in the IAAM A Conference

» Possessed some of the best stick, tackling and double-teaming skills in the IAAM, and was a key piece of the team’s offensive corner unit

» Also a standout lacrosse player, Schettig will continue to play that sport at Maryland

» Finished with five goals and two assists, helping McDonogh to a No. 5 ranking

Second team

Georgia Beachley, C. Milton Wright, midfielder, senior

Sydney Beck, Patterson Mill, midfielder, senior

Emma Gladstein, Marriotts Ridge, midfielder, junior

Stephanie Gottwals, Atholton, forward, senior

Peyton Hale, Bel Air, midfielder, junior