2018 All-Metro field hockey Coach of the Year: Katrina Ross, Notre Dame Prep

Want to know Ross’ effect on the Blazers’ program? Just look at the standings.

In the three years before her arrival, NDP finished a combined 6-24-4, including two winless seasons. In the three years since, the Blazers are 52-6, including 25 straight wins in the ultra-competitive Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference.

This year, facing perhaps one of the toughest schedules in the Mid-Atlantic region, her team finished 20-1, becoming the league’s first repeat champion since 2012. Along the way, it knocked off eventual Class 3A state champion C. Milton Wright (7-4) and Class 3A finalist Chesapeake-AA (4-1), and topped A Conference finalist Garrison Forest twice. In the Mid-Atlantic region, NDP defeated teams that, at the time, were ranked Nos. 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19 and 20, according to MAX Field Hockey, and finished the year outscoring opponents 121-14. The Blazers also climbed to as high as No. 9 in the national rankings, marking the highest-ranking ever for a Maryland team.

Flanked by assistants Chris Medvetz, Donna Ziemba and Karen Emmett, Ross quickly has turned the Blazers’ program from an also-ran into a perennial powerhouse, earning her honors as The Baltimore Sun’s Coach of the Year for the second time in three years.