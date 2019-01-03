Third annual Baltimore Hoops Festival to be held at St. Frances on Saturday

The calendar has changed to 2019, signaling the time of year when Baltimore-area boys basketball teams start turning their attention to league play.

The third annual Baltimore Hoops Festival — a seven-game showcase Saturday at St. Frances — provides one more valuable preparation tool.

Four ranked teams will take the court Saturday. There are three Baltimore-area public vs. private games, as well as competition from two out-of-state teams and one from Washington, D.C.

The event begins as 10 a.m. when Edmondson takes on Gerstell Academy and wraps up with host and No. 2 St. Frances facing D.C.’s Woodrow Wilson at 9 p.m.

“There’s a lot of good quality basketball with different matchups,” St. Frances coach Nick Myles said. “There’s a couple out-of-town teams playing — [Admiral] Farragut Academy from Florida is playing Boys’ Latin and that should be a great game. They’ll be some [area] public vs. private — Calvert Hall-Patterson and Gerstell-Edmondson — so I think it’ll be a good day for Baltimore basketball and I think a lot of people are excited to see the matchups.”

Boys’ Latin coach Cliff Rees said Farragut is big and athletic, an ideal primer for the No. 7 Lakers when they take on No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph and No. 2 St. Frances in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play in the coming weeks.

“Any time we have a chance to play out-of-state teams, different opponents, it’s fun for the kids, and a good measuring stick to see where we’re at, especially when you play a good quality opponent like Farragut,” Rees said. “It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”

Here’s a look at Saturday’s schedule:

Third annual Baltimore Hoops Festival

(at St. Frances)

» No. 15 Gerstell Academy vs. Edmondson, 10 a.m.

» No. 12 McDonogh vs. City, 11:45 a.m.

» No. 7 Boys’ Latin vs. Admiral Farragut Academy (Fla.), 1:30 p.m.

» St. Maria Goretti vs. Hill School (Pa.), 3:15 p.m.

» Milford Mill vs. Mervo, 5 p.m.

» No. 4 Patterson vs. Calvert Hall, 7 p.m.

» No. 2 St. Frances vs. Woodrow Wilson (D.C.), 9 p.m.

