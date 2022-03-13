No. 10 Poly girls basketball captures first state title, defeating No. 2 Howard, 60-37, in Class 3A final

Poly girls basketball coach Kendall Peace-Able entered Saturday evening’s state championship no stranger to success.
In her fifth time leading the Engineers to a state championship game, fifth-seeded Poly picked up the first state title in program history, defeating second-seeded Howard, 60-37, in the Class 3A final at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center. Poly also snapped the Lions’ 44-game winning streak dating to the 2019-20 season.
“My first final was against [Howard coach Scott Robinson], so it’s kind of poetic for the one that I win to be against him,” Peace-Able said. “It’s just been beautiful to watch them remain resilient through a pandemic and most of these young ladies were freshman. They were on the 2020 team and eager to travel to Towson on March 11. I’m just glad that we stayed together and jelled at the right time.”
Midway through the third quarter, Howard (19-1) junior Gabby Kennerly (team-high 15 points) converted back-to-back buckets to get the Lions within six. Just when it seemed Howard was building momentum, Poly struck back, executing an 11-0 run over the final 3:30 of the third quarter.
“The whole game I feel like their defense was so spread out,” Poly junior Da’Braya Clark said of the run. “Once Howard went on that run and they were starting to pick up the momentum, we just knew we had to start attacking and hitting the open shots. Their defense was spread out, they were giving us what we wanted, we just had to take advantage of it.”
The Engineers’ matchup zone continued to stifle the Lions, who shot 20% from the field in the period and 29.2% overall. Clark guided that stretch, pushing the pace in transition with five of her team-high 20 points. Trinity Massenburg and Mickelle Lowry also contributed baskets during the run, another example of the Engineers’ depth and offensive versatility. Lowry finished with 13 points for the Engineers (18-3), stepping up in their most critical game of the season.
The latter stages of the third quarter was a microcosm of Howard’s inability to generate offense throughout. In the second quarter, the Lions finished with five points, including a scoring drought lasting nearly five minutes. Overall, Howard uncharacteristically finished with 18 turnovers, unable to diagnose the Engineers’ matchup zone.
“It’s a really different setting a college court all the noise and stuff,” Kennerly said of the mistakes. “I think some people could’ve gotten caught up in all that. It was definitely a change. We could’ve come back from that, but I think that just deterred us a bit.”
Throughout the season, Howard has thrived feeding the ball inside to freshman Meghan Yarnevich. However, both Massenburg and Riley Holliday did an excellent job of fronting Yarnevich on the post, not allowing clean entry passes. Neither Yarnevich or senior Gabby Scott were able to find openings on the interior, where they thrived throughout the season.
“They’ve got great size and Massenburg is a great shot blocker,” Robinson said. “The thing that I worried about going in watching them, is they play 10-12 players. They have great depth, so they can really wear you down. That’s a credit to them, they’ve got a great program. They’ve got really good size inside and they did a really good job defensively.”
With a 17-point lead entering the fourth, Poly continued to feed off the energy of the crowd. Brianna Johnson drilled a pair of triples in the opening three minutes of the fourth as the Engineers continued to build on the lead. Johnson’s success from behind the arc proved to be another example of Poly’s depth posing challenges for the Lions.
In the final 90 seconds, Howard subbed out their starters, who left to a strong ovation from the Lions’ faithful. On the other side of the arena, the Engineers’ crowd erupted in excitement as Poly achieved program history.
Latest High School sports
“It feels amazing, I’m so glad with everything that we’ve been through,” Massenburg said. “I just always knew that we would have a good ending through the whole season. We might take a couple losses, but that doesn’t really matter. We set them aside and just focus on the bigger things, which is that trophy right over there.”