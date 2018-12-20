No. 3 Patterson boys basketball works out early kinks to get past City, 62-48

The Patterson boys basketball team wasn’t completely ready to play its game against visiting City on Thursday, a lackadaisical effort during warmups the telling sign.

The saving grace for the No. 3 Clippers is they are quite talented and have experienced players that can work through tough times.

So, despite making only three of 19 from behind the 3-point line, hitting just 13 of 32 free throws and having inconsistent stretches at both ends, the Clippers still had the resources to pull away for a 62-48 win over the Knights in Baltimore City play.

Browse photos of winter sports in the Baltimore area during the 2018-19 varsity season.

Marvin Price (23 points, 10 rebounds), Jalen Willis (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Gerard Mungo (12 points, 11 rebounds) all finished with double doubles as the Clippers improved to 5-0 on the season.

The win came with a valuable lesson.

“Coach [Harry Martin] always says practice how you play,” Willis said. “We were real sluggish in the warmup line and that’s how we came out and they had more effort in the first half. We’ve got to have a better start. We have to play together through the whole game and we have to play all four quarters to have a better game.”

With only one returning player from last year’s team and a mix of transfers and underclassmen, the Knights will be a work in progress this season. On Thursday, they worked hard and showed fight and when freshman Sammy Scott hit a 3-pointer with 4:49 left in the second quarter, they had a 14-13 lead.

The Clippers’ size and experience took over from there.

Price scored 11 of his points in those final minutes of the first half. Willis attacked the basket to score seven points in the third quarter, and the Clippers scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to break open the game, taking a 54-36 lead midway through.

“They just had more energy than us, but we were able to pull it out in the second half,” Price said. “We just have to have better preparation. We didn’t have a good warmup — we didn’t go hard enough — and it just translated into the beginning of the game.”

Senior forward Rayshod Hooper scored 14 points to lead the Knights, who fell to 3-3 on the season.

City coach Omarr Smith said while he liked the tempo of the game, the Clippers’ size advantage was too much to overcome with the home team coming away with a number of second-chance points. He likes the talent the Knights have and said it’s just a matter of time for them to develop the needed chemistry.

Boys basketball

3 Patterson 62, City 48

C – Hooper 14, Brooks 4, Tilghman 2, Chandler-Cuthrell 8, Yates 5, Obiajulu 8, Scott 5, Booker 2. Totals: 18 6-13 48

P – Price 23, Willis 16, Blackwell 7, T. Thomas 2, Mungo 12, J. Thomas 2. Totals: 23 13-32 62

Half: P, 28-20

glenn.graham@baltsun.com

twitter.com/GlennGrahamSun