Having already beaten Archbishop Curley Friars back Rick Schissler (10), Calvert Hall Cardinals forward Ryan Belal (9) shoots to score on goalkeeper Michael Caulkins for the second goal of the game during the second half battle for the Reif trophy Fri., Sept. 24, 2021. Calvert Hall blanked the Friars, 2-0 for the third straight time. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)