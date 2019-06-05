Calvert Hall baseball star Jose Torres taken by the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB draft

Calvert Hall shortstop Jose Torres had a dream senior season in leading the No. 1 Cardinals to their first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference baseball championship since 2013.

A bigger dream came for Torres on Wednesday.

The four-year starter and North Carolina State commit was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 24th round of the Major League Baseball draft.

“It’s every kid’s dream to get drafted and have an opportunity to make the big leagues, so, for me, it’s just a dream come true,” said Torres, who was at a graduation party Wednesday afternoon when he was taken with the 733rd pick.

He posted big offensive numbers this season with the Cardinals, who finished 24-6, batting .402 with 18 extra-base hits, 44 RBIs and 45 runs scored, while showing good range and a strong arm at short. His competitiveness showed on the mound as he also recorded three saves, including closing a 4-2 win over Gilman in the championship game.

“He is a phenomenal player. He’s the best shortstop I’ve seen in the 44 years I’ve been around high school sports,” Calvert Hall coach Lou Eckerl said. “He fields, he throws, he hits, he runs — he does it all. He did it all this season and even came in and pitched and closed three games for us.”

The Calvert Hall program has had a number of players drafted with graduates Alex Murphy (Orioles), Troy Stokes (Brewers) and Manny Rodriguez (Mets) currently playing minor league ball. Torres is the only metro-area high school player to be selected so far in this year’s draft.

He said he has a dollar figure set that will determine whether he signs a contract with the Brewers or goes off to North Carolina State.

“Going in, I thought what my number was and if I don’t get that number, I’m excited to go to State and will be happy to play there,” he said.

Torres impressed Eckerl right from the start of his career.

“He came in as a freshman and actually started, won his position and he just kept on working hard every year, getting better and better and better. He put his nose to the grindstone and knew what he wanted to do and was a real pleasure to coach,” he said.

Northern-Calvert senior centerfielder Marcus Lee Sang was the first Maryland high school player selected, taken by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 11th round.

Radford junior first baseman Spencer Horwitz, a St. Paul’s grad, also was chosen in the 24th round by the Toronto Blue Jays. Maryland pitcher Hunter Parsons, a Parkside grad, was a 19th-round pick of the New York Mets and Mount St. Mary’s pitcher Trey McGough was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 24th round.

