2018-19 All-Metro boys indoor track and field Performer of the Year: Jalen Stanton, Century

The end of the 2018-19 outdoor track and field season might have brought frustration to Century’s Jalen Stanton, as he earned a trio of second-place finishes at the Class 2A state championships.

However, his performances indoors showed that he was certainly motivated as he captured four individual state championships en route to being named All-Metro boys indoor track and field Performer of the Year.

“He just came in with a different attitude for himself and his team and I think it really showed,” Century coach Dyron Johnson said. “It built his confidence as we got to the end of the season. He just seemed like he was more committed, more driven in his workouts. He was more focused on what his teammates were doing and very focused on how he was progressing in his technical aspects of what he was doing. Like not just trying to be fast but what things are helping him get faster, what things are helping him jump better, that sort of thing.”

Stanton kept improving as the playoff races went on, capturing Carroll County and 2A Central Region titles in the 55-meter dash, 55 hurdles, 300 run and the high jump.

At the state meet, he showed another gear.

“I did get to a different level,” Stanton said. “Everything really just came together for me in all aspects I guess you could say.”

He ran a personal-best 6.45 seconds in the 55 dash to take the 2A title, the eighth-best time in the state for the year. In the 55 hurdles, he also set a personal record, taking the state title in 7.54 seconds, the fifth-fastest time in the state.

His biggest strength, the long jump, remained so as he cleared 6 feet, 7 inches, the best jump in the state. He won the title by 5 inches.

But it was the 300 that gave Stanton the most satisfaction. He won in a personal-best 35.85 seconds.

“The 300 definitely I would say was my most improved,” Stanton said. “Going from someone last year who didn’t even qualify for states in the 300 to winning it the next year for me was big.”

For Johnson, it was a victory that showed how hard Stanton worked this season.

“He never could finish right and in that 300 race he made a statement that he could finish a 300,” Johnson said. “He was in first, he got behind a little bit and like the last 50 meters he really put it on. That really showed how much stronger he is as a runner, how much he’s really worked on the 300.”

Stanton looks to replicate his individual success outdoors and also hopes to get his team over the hump as Century finished second in the state indoors.

At the conclusion of the outdoor season, Stanton will head to Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla., where he will play lacrosse and run unattached.