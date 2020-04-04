2019-20 All-Metro Boys Indoor Track and Field first and second teams

First team
Taishaun Craddock
Dundalk, senior
>> Rebounded from a disappointing Baltimore County championships in the 55-meter hurdles to win the 3A Central and 3A state championships
>> State championship-winning time of 7.56 seconds was the second-fastest time in the state this indoor season
>> Ran the third leg on the 800 relay that won the 3A Central region title and finished second at the Baltimore County championships and the 2A state championships
Shawn Getzen
Digital Harbor, junior
>> Won the Baltimore City, 2A Central region and 2A state titles in the 55 hurdles
>> After qualifying seventh at the region meet, ran a personal-best 6.65 to take third place at the 2A state meet in the 55 dash
>> Ran the third-best time in the state in the 55 hurdles with a 7.58 to win the Southern Maryland Indoor Classic
Collin Greene
Howard, senior
>> Howard County, 4A Central region and 4A state champion in the shot put
>> Finished second at the 26th Hispanic Games in the Bronx, New York, the highest finisher of all Maryland throwers
>> His state championship throw of 55 feet, 11.5 inches was the best throw in the state this season
Owen Johnson
Calvert Hall, senior
>> Won both the 1,600 and 3,200 at the MIAA championships, helping the Cardinals to a team championship
>> Ran a personal-best 4:19.49 in 1,600 at IAAM/MIAA meet No. 3, good for second-fastest time in the state this season
>> Ran 4:17.69 in the mile at the Ocean Breeze Invitational, fastest time in the state
Anish Nanjappa
River Hill, senior
>>Won the Howard County, 3A East region and 3A state title in the 3,200
>> Ran a personal-best 9:27.33 at the Howard County Winterfest Invitational, good enough for the third-fastest time in the state this season
>> Won the Howard County championship in the 800 and finished second in the region and fourth in the state in the same event
Spencer Pett
McDonogh, senior
>> Won the MIAA 800 title and ran the second leg of the championship-winning 1,600 relay
>> MIAA championship-winning 1:56.24 in the 800 was the third-fastest time in the state
>> Ran a personal-best 4:29.17 to win the 1,600 title at the Frostbite Invitation and won the 800 at both the Montgomery Invitational and the 86th Eastern State championships held in the Bronx
Carson Sloat
Severna Park, junior
>> Won the Anne Arundel County, 4A East region and 4A state championships in the 1,600
>> Finished second in Anne Arundel County and the 4A East region in the 800
>> Holds a top-10 time in the state indoors in the 800 (1:59.05), 1,600 (4:24.17) and mile (4:24.45)
Corey Troxler
South River, senior
>> Won the Anne Arundel County, 4A East region and 4A state championship in the pole vault
>> Scored in four events at the Anne Arundel County championships including wins in pole vault, 55 hurdles and the high jump
>> Cleared 14 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault at the state meet, good for third best in the state this season, and also cleared 6-2 to finish third at the 4A state meet in the high jump
Sean Tucker
Calvert Hall, senior
>> Won the MIAA championship in the 55 dash and the 800 relay as the second leg while finishing second in the 300
>> Won the 55 and 60 dash at the Bullis Speed Invitational in addition to winning the 800 relay title running from the second leg
>> His winning time of 6.41 in the 55 dash was the fourth-fastest time in the state and his 60 dash time of 6.88 was third best
Sean Williams
Woodlawn, sophomore
>> Won the Baltimore County and 3A Central region title in the 300 and finished second at the 3A state meet
>> Ran the second leg on the 3A state championship-winning 1,600 relay, whose 3:25.98 was the fourth-fastest time in the state
>> State championship 300 time of 34.95 was the sixth fastest in the state, also finished second at the Baltimore County championships in the 55 dash
Second team
Loick Amouzou, Hammond, senior
Eric Browner, Lake Clifton, senior
Vaughn DeVaughn III, Mervo, sophomore
Jake Gelfand, Severna Park, junior
Henry Hardart, Archbishop Spalding, senior
Abdul Henley, Dulaney, senior
Kai Herbert, Mount Saint Joseph, senior
Marquis Miller, Milford Mill, junior
Owen Pett, McDonogh, sophomore
Shavar Staats, Milford Mill, junior
Patrick Tunkel, South Carroll, senior
Hafis Upshaw, Arundel, junior