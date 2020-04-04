xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

2019-20 All-Metro Boys Indoor Track and Field first and second teams

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 04, 2020 5:00 AM

First team

Taishaun Craddock

Dundalk, senior

Advertisement

>> Rebounded from a disappointing Baltimore County championships in the 55-meter hurdles to win the 3A Central and 3A state championships

>> State championship-winning time of 7.56 seconds was the second-fastest time in the state this indoor season

>> Ran the third leg on the 800 relay that won the 3A Central region title and finished second at the Baltimore County championships and the 2A state championships

[More from sports] Ellicott City teen’s championship in Madden video game tournament earns him a $35,000 grand prize

Shawn Getzen

Digital Harbor, junior

>> Won the Baltimore City, 2A Central region and 2A state titles in the 55 hurdles

>> After qualifying seventh at the region meet, ran a personal-best 6.65 to take third place at the 2A state meet in the 55 dash

>> Ran the third-best time in the state in the 55 hurdles with a 7.58 to win the Southern Maryland Indoor Classic

[More from sports] New head coach Cary Kolat excited about prospects for Navy wrestling program
Advertisement

Collin Greene

Howard, senior

>> Howard County, 4A Central region and 4A state champion in the shot put

>> Finished second at the 26th Hispanic Games in the Bronx, New York, the highest finisher of all Maryland throwers

>> His state championship throw of 55 feet, 11.5 inches was the best throw in the state this season

[More from sports] Derek Wolfe waited a long time to sign with the Ravens. He thinks they could make history right away.

Owen Johnson

Advertisement

Calvert Hall, senior

>> Won both the 1,600 and 3,200 at the MIAA championships, helping the Cardinals to a team championship

>> Ran a personal-best 4:19.49 in 1,600 at IAAM/MIAA meet No. 3, good for second-fastest time in the state this season

>> Ran 4:17.69 in the mile at the Ocean Breeze Invitational, fastest time in the state

[More from sports] NCAA will allow undrafted basketball players to return to their schools, 'elite' players to have agents

Anish Nanjappa

River Hill, senior

>>Won the Howard County, 3A East region and 3A state title in the 3,200

>> Ran a personal-best 9:27.33 at the Howard County Winterfest Invitational, good enough for the third-fastest time in the state this season

>> Won the Howard County championship in the 800 and finished second in the region and fourth in the state in the same event

[More from sports] No. 9 Maryland basketball loses to Rutgers, 78-67, falls into tie for first place in Big Ten

Spencer Pett

McDonogh, senior

>> Won the MIAA 800 title and ran the second leg of the championship-winning 1,600 relay

>> MIAA championship-winning 1:56.24 in the 800 was the third-fastest time in the state

>> Ran a personal-best 4:29.17 to win the 1,600 title at the Frostbite Invitation and won the 800 at both the Montgomery Invitational and the 86th Eastern State championships held in the Bronx

Carson Sloat

Severna Park, junior

>> Won the Anne Arundel County, 4A East region and 4A state championships in the 1,600

>> Finished second in Anne Arundel County and the 4A East region in the 800

>> Holds a top-10 time in the state indoors in the 800 (1:59.05), 1,600 (4:24.17) and mile (4:24.45)

Corey Troxler

South River, senior

>> Won the Anne Arundel County, 4A East region and 4A state championship in the pole vault

>> Scored in four events at the Anne Arundel County championships including wins in pole vault, 55 hurdles and the high jump

>> Cleared 14 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault at the state meet, good for third best in the state this season, and also cleared 6-2 to finish third at the 4A state meet in the high jump

Sean Tucker

Calvert Hall, senior

>> Won the MIAA championship in the 55 dash and the 800 relay as the second leg while finishing second in the 300

>> Won the 55 and 60 dash at the Bullis Speed Invitational in addition to winning the 800 relay title running from the second leg

>> His winning time of 6.41 in the 55 dash was the fourth-fastest time in the state and his 60 dash time of 6.88 was third best

Sean Williams

Woodlawn, sophomore

>> Won the Baltimore County and 3A Central region title in the 300 and finished second at the 3A state meet

>> Ran the second leg on the 3A state championship-winning 1,600 relay, whose 3:25.98 was the fourth-fastest time in the state

>> State championship 300 time of 34.95 was the sixth fastest in the state, also finished second at the Baltimore County championships in the 55 dash

Second team

Loick Amouzou, Hammond, senior

Eric Browner, Lake Clifton, senior

Vaughn DeVaughn III, Mervo, sophomore

Jake Gelfand, Severna Park, junior

Henry Hardart, Archbishop Spalding, senior

Abdul Henley, Dulaney, senior

Kai Herbert, Mount Saint Joseph, senior

Marquis Miller, Milford Mill, junior

Owen Pett, McDonogh, sophomore

Shavar Staats, Milford Mill, junior

Patrick Tunkel, South Carroll, senior

Latest High School sports

Hafis Upshaw, Arundel, junior

Advertisement

Latest High School sports

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement