2018-19 All-Metro boys indoor track and field first and second teams

First team

Talon Campbell

Reservoir, senior

» 3A state champion in 300-meter dash and third in the state in 500

» 3A East Region champion in 300 and 500

» Howard County champion in 300 and 500, as well as 800 relay as opening leg

» Ran fourth fastest time in the state in 500 (1 minute, 6.41 seconds), seventh fastest in 400 (50.58) and ninth fastest in 300 (35.54)

Kavi Caster

South River, senior

» 4A state champion in high jump

» 4A Central Region champion in high jump

» Scored points for the Seahawks with a seventh-place finish in 300 at Anne Arundel County championships and ran opening leg on winning 800 and 1600 relay teams at Anne Arundel/ Howard County Challenge

» His jump of 6 feet, 6 inches at 4A state meet tied personal best and was second best jump in the state

Drew Dailey

Dulaney, senior

» 4A state champion in 1600

» 4A Central Region champion in 800 and 1600

» Baltimore County champion in 500 and 800, as well as 3200 relay as second leg

» His time of 4:18.09 at state meet in 1600 was second fastest in the state, while his time of 1:58.44 in 800 was fourth fastest in the state

Joseph Ewan

Mervo, senior

» At 4A state meet, finished second in 55 dash, fifth in 300 and fourth in 1600 relay as third leg

» 4A Central region champion in 55 and 300

» Baltimore City champion in 300 and second in 55

» Ran a 6.35 in the 55 in December, third fastest time in the state

Camden Gilmore

Loyola Blakefield, senior

» MIAA champion in 1600 and 3200

» Ran top 1-mile time in the state (4:20.14) at Ocean Breeze Invitational, finishing second

» Ran top 2-mile time in the state (9:07.03) to finish eighth at New Balance Nationals Indoor meet

» Finished 10th at New Balance Nationals in 3000 in 8:33.35, the fastest time in the state

Maxwell Myers

Howard, senior

» 4A state champion in 500 and seventh in 800

» 4A Central Region champion in 500, second in 300 and third in 800

» Howard County champion in 500 and 800

» His time of 1:06.53 in 500 at state championships was fifth best in the state; ranks sixth in the state in 400 (50.57) and eighth in 800

Tanner Piotrowski

Arundel, junior

» 4A state champion in 800, fifth in 1600

» Second in 4A Central Region in 800 and 1600

» Anne Arundel County champion in 800, second in 1600

» His time of 1:58.16 in 800 at county championship was third fastest in the state; ran sixth fastest 1600 time in the state (4:21.56)

Aaron Ray

Loyola Blakefield, junior

» MIAA champion in long jump at 21 feet

» Second in MIAA in 55 in personal-best 6.57

» Won 300 at Jesuit Invitational in personal-best 36.34

» Jumped 22 feet, 2.5 inches at Eastern State Invitationals to finish third, the best jump in the Baltimore area and fourth best in the state

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Mount Saint Joseph, junior

» MIAA champion in high jump at 6 feet

» MIAA champion in triple Jump at 42 feet, 5.25 inches

» Second in MIAA in long jump in 20 feet, 7.75 inches

» Jumped 21 feet, 11.75 inches at IAAM/MIAA meet in December, the seventh best jump in the state

Corey Troxler

South River, senior

» 4A state champion in pole vault; seventh in the state in high jump

» Fifth in the 4A Central Region in 55 hurdles; seventh in region in high jump and pole vault

» Fifth in 55 hurdles at Anne Arundel County championships

» Cleared 14 feet in pole vault at Montgomery Invitational, the fourth best jump in the state

Almighty Williamson

Digital Harbor, senior

» Second in 3A state championships in 55 hurdles in personal-best 7.64

» Ran anchor leg of second-place 800 relay and fourth-place 1600 relay at 3A state championships

» 3A Central Region champion in 55 dash and 55 hurdles

» Baltimore City champion in 55 hurdles; third in 300 and high jump and fifth in 55 dash

Second team

Moiz Butt, Dulaney, senior

Jordan Carrington, Digital Harbor, senior

Rafi Cason, Oakland Mills, senior

Garrison Clark, Severna Park, senior

Preston Duffield, Meade, senior

Sam Keeny, South River, junior

Josiah Nilsen, Dulaney, senior

Eric Okoye, Howard, senior

Joseph Queen, Franklin, senior

Keith Roberts, Gilman, senior

Sean Tucker, Calvert Hall, senior

Ryan Weeks, Eastern Tech, senior