2018-19 All-Metro boys indoor track and field Coach of the Year: Peter Frein, Calvert Hall

Over the course of the past several indoor seasons, Calvert Hall coach Peter Frein felt that his team was getting closer and closer to competing for a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association conference title.

“We knew that we were,” Frein said. “This is my fourth year coaching and every year we kind of got a little better and better. We knew that this is the first year that we were going to compete for the title.”

While the prospects were good for the Cardinals to make a run at the title, there was some adversity to overcome from the outset, particularly the late end of the fall season.

“At Calvert Hall, we play a very late football season because of the Turkey Bowl,” Frein said. “And we had a few cross country guys that participated in some postseason events that actually ended after Thanksgiving. So we really did not run our full slate of events until the championship just because we didn’t want to over exert our guys or race them early and have them show up to the championship meet banged up. I feel like we showed up very fresh and ready and we had the best day of the season when it mattered most, in the championship.”

At the championship meet, the Cardinals cruised to an even better result than expected, capturing their first MIAA title in indoor track, defeating Gilman, 139-97.5.

The Cardinals won only a handful of events on their way to the title, relying on their team depth and strong leadership.

“Our strength was really strong leadership from our upper classmen,” Frein said. “Those guys set the tone for the whole team everyday in practice. They exemplify integrity and a good work ethic and they exemplify selflessness. They’d rather the team do well, they would prefer the team do well rather than themselves.”

As the meet moved towards its conclusion and it was clear that the title was in hand, Frein took the time to individually reflect with each senior who had been there through the growing years.

“I just made sure to talk to every senior and we just kind of reminisced about how bad we were when they were freshmen,” Frein said. “I think we got sixth place [the senior class’] freshman and sophomore years. In the prior championships, we have always looked on wistfully at the teams that won and now it feels really good to kind of climb that mountain to the top.”