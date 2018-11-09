McDonogh's Privett, Curley's Dragisics selected for boys soccer national showcase game

McDonogh’s Andrew Privett and Archbishop Curley’s Anthony Dragisics — both standout senior midfielders — have been chosen to play in the High School Boys Soccer All-American Game, set for Dec. 1 in Orlando, Fla.
Privett closed a fine four-year career on Sunday by leading the No. 2 Eagles past Loyola Blakefield to capture their second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship.
The Penn State commit finished the season with 16 goals and 11 assists and was part of three championship teams.
Dragisics, a Villanova commit, was a four-year starter with the MIAA A semifinalist Friars, leading the team with 17 goals and two assists this season.
The players will play on the East squad in the next month’s showcase game.