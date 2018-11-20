Baltimore-area boys soccer: Breaking down the Top 15

The McDonogh Eagles opened as the area’s No. 1 ranked team as defending MIAA A Conference champions, overcame a 1-4-1 skid late in the regular season and ultimately landed back in the top spot in the final Top 15 poll after a successful defense of their crown.

River Hill came into the final week of the season at No. 1, but a tough loss to Oakdale in the Class 2A title game — decided on penalty kicks — ended its bid for an unbeaten season as they dropped to No. 4 with a 16-1-1 mark.

Loyola Blakefield, which had its perfect season spoiled by McDonogh in the MIAA A title game — also decided on penalty kicks, finishes as the No. 2 team with an 18-1 mark.

In winning a second straight Class 3A state crown, No. 3 C. Milton Wright (15-2) outscored five playoff opponents by a 20-5 margin — closing out the season with a 2-1 win over Magruder in Saturday’s state final.

It was a good weekend for Harford County programs with No. 15 Patterson Mill (14-3) capturing its first Class 1A state crown with a 3-0 win over Loch Raven.

