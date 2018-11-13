Baltimore-area boys soccer: Breaking down the Top 15

The final week of the boys soccer season is upon us with state championships in the public school ranks left to be decided.
With it comes the biggest question left: Can No. 1 River Hill (16-0-1) hold on to the top spot with a victory over Oakdale in the 2A title game?
A win on Thursday would give the Hawks their 10th state title and first since 2014.
Elsewhere, No. 4 C. Milton Wright (14-2) looks to capture the program’s second straight Class 3A crown when it takes on Magruder on Saturday.
In Class 1A, No. 15 Patterson Mill (13-3) meets Loch Raven (12-6-1) on Saturday in the only title game that features two area teams.
The Huskies are making their second straight title game in a bid to bring home the program’s first crown, while the Raiders aim for the program’s fifth title and first since 2009.
Here’s a look at the championship schedule at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex:
Class 2A — No. 1 River Hill vs. Oakdale, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Class 4A — Urbana vs. Walt Whitman, Friday, 5 p.m.
Class 1A — No. 15 Patterson Mill vs. Loch Raven, Saturday, noon
Class 3A — No. 4 C. Milton Wright vs. Magruder, Saturday, 5 p.m.