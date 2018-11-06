Baltimore-area boys soccer: Breaking down the Top 15

For a second time this season, River Hill (15-0-1) takes over the No. 1 spot after previous No. 1 Loyola Blakefield (18-1) lost a heartbreaker to then-No. 6 McDonogh (13-4-1) in Sunday’s MIAA A title game.

With a win over Southern-AA in the Class 2A South region title game Monday, River Hill is two wins away from bringing home a state title.

McDonogh, which had a 1-4-1 spell late in the season, moved up to No. 2 with Loyola now No. 3 after Sunday’s title game.

Elsewhere, Hereford entered the poll at No. 9 this week after upsetting previous No. 4 and defending 2A champ Eastern Tech in the region playoffs.

No. 4 and defending 3A champ C. Milton Wright hosts No. 6 Towson on Wednesday for the North region title. No. 5 Broadneck advanced to state semifinal play in Class 4A after knocking off No. 11 Arundel on Monday for the East region crown.

Concordia Prep, which defeated defending champion Friends for the MIAA B championship on Sunday, makes its first appearance in the poll at No. 15.

