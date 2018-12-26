2018 All-Metro boys soccer Player of the Year: Andrew Privett, McDonogh

The center midfielder closed out a stellar four-year career with a do-everything senior season that was vital in the No. 1 Eagles (13-4-1) securing their second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship.

The majority of the team’s success on offense started or ended with Privett, who finished with 16 goals and 11 assists. The captain relied on poise, game sense and skills to consistently establish the pace, working hard to get the ball and proving highly productive with it.

Privett consistently came through in the big moments, finishing with five game-winning goals this season, and his dangerous free kicks paid huge dividends for the Eagles throughout his career. He was the best player on the field in the A Conference title game when McDonogh defeated then-No. 1 and previously undefeated Loyola Blakefield in penalty kicks.

The Penn State commit finished his career with 32 goals and 27 assists playing on three championship teams.

