2018 All-Metro boys soccer first and second teams

First team
Conner Appleby
C. Milton Wright, forward, senior
» Four-year starter, captain finished with 12 goals and 11 assists for two-time defending 3A state champion Mustangs
» Ultra-competitive and nonstop motor set tone with teammates; recorded at least one point in 11 games, scored in eight with five multipoint games
» Still weighing college options; played in all but one game throughout career and finished with 40 goals and 23 assists
Kieran Baskett
McDonogh, goalkeeper, senior
» Two-year starter was instrumental in leading No. 1 Eagles (14-4-1) to a second straight MIAA A Conference championship
» After MIAA A title game against previously undefeated Loyola Blakefield went scoreless through two OTs, scored penalty kick and made diving save in shootout to clinch crown
» Averaged four-plus saves per game with seven shutouts this season and 18 for career; committed to William & Mary
Ryan Belfiore
C. Milton Wright, midfielder-forward, senior
» Four-year starter, repeat All-Metro pick and captain scored team-high 15 goals and added six assists in 13 games for Class 3A champions
» Combined quality first touch with remarkable pace to create scoring chances; picked up production in playoffs with 10 goals in five wins
» Set to play at West Chester; closed out career with 37 goals and nine assists playing both midfield and forward
Anthony Dragisics
Archbishop Curley, midfielder, senior
» Four-year starter emerged as unquestioned leader and offensive catalyst at center midfield for the No. 7 Friars (11-9-1) after playing holding midfielder in previous seasons
» Combined technical and tactical skills with strong work ethic to control the middle and produce 17 goals and two assists this season
» Villanova commit ranked No. 1 in his class academically; closed out his career with 22 goals and 13 assists
Ben Gallagher
Loyola Blakefield, defender, senior
» Four-year varsity player, three-year starter, two-year captain was glue at center back that led the No. 2 Dons (18-1) to program’s first perfect regular season and trip to MIAA A title game
» Smooth and consistently brilliant tactical play anchored defense that limited opponents to eight goals while posting 14 shutouts
» Initiated offense and finished with three goals, two assists this season and 13 and 11 for career
Spencer Hanks
Arundel, midfielder-forward, junior
» Three-year starter and captain also played attacking midfield, scored Anne Arundel County-high 21 goals to go with three assists in leading No. 10 Wildcats (10-5-3) to Class 4A East region title game
» Named Capital Gazette Player of the Year in Anne Arundel; scored more than 50 percent of Wildcats’ goals
» Finished season with six multigoal games; takes 43 goals, 13 assists into senior year
Justin Harris
River Hill, midfielder, senior
» Three-year starter, captain was dynamic catalyst that led No. 4 Hawks (16-1-1) to Howard County crown and second straight trip to Class 2A title game with 14-goal, 10-assist season
» Brought creativity, high-end skills and fine game sense to middle of the field; scored in 12 games and had multipoint efforts in seven
» Recently committed to Maryland; closed out career with 23 goals and 22 assists
Alex Krause
River Hill, forward, junior
» After playing Academy ball his first two high school years, he joined the Hawks and thrived with 15-goal, nine-assist season
» Strong, skilled and decisive with ball at his feet, he recorded a point in 13 games with four multigoal games
» Second hat trick of the season came in a playoff-opening win against Marriotts Ridge; finished with four goals in three assists in playoff run
Isaac Ngobu
Eastern Tech, midfielder, senior
» One of the area’s most explosive players with the ball at his feet, he closed out three-year varsity career with 11-goal, 11-assist season to lead No. 8 Mavericks (13-2-1) to second straight Baltimore County crown
» Recorded two or more points in 10 games this season, including two goals in a 4-0 win over Towson in county title game
» Finished career with 23 goals and 25 assists; drawing college interest from Maryland and Delaware, among others
Sean Nolan
McDonogh, defender, senior
» Four-year varsity player, three-year starter moved to center back after playing center midfield for betterment of the team, poised play helped post seven shutouts
» Complete and versatile player reads game well to win possession and find teammates with precise passes; produced three goals and five assists
» Set to play at Swarthmore; closed career with eight goals, 12 assists and three MIAA A championships
John Peterson
Loyola Blakefield, midfielder, senior
» Three-year varsity player, two-year starter scored team-high 14 goals and added eight assists as catalyst of No. 2 Dons offense at outside midfield
» Clutch performer broke down opposing defenses with one-on-one and passing skills; scored overtime winner in 3-2 MIAA A semifinal win over Curley, highlighting dominant one-goal, two-assist effort
» Still weighing college options; closed out career with 20 goals and 12 assists
Ethan Romito
Broadneck, forward, senior
» Four-year varsity player, two-year starter and captain led No. 5 Bruins (16-3) to Anne Arundel County and Class 4A East region crowns with 10 goals and program-tying 11 assists
» Tireless work rate set positive tone; dominated county title game with one goal, one assist and successful opening penalty kick in shootout
» Still weighing college options; scored goal or assist in every region playoff win and closed out career with 18 goals and 16 assists
Chase Webbert
Loyola Blakefield, defender, senior
» Returned to No. 2 Dons after two years of Academy ball and provided poised two-way play at right back to help team post 14 shutouts and enjoy program’s first perfect regular season
» Natural central defender moved to the side to help team and shined with strong marking and dangerous runs forward to start attack
» Committed to play at Xavier; finished season with two goals and three assists
Second team
Conner Allen, Manchester Valley, forward, senior
Silas Baker, Meade, forward, senior
Ben Bender, Calvert Hall, midfielder, junior
Vince Broccolino, Mount Hebron, midfielder, senior
Jayson Butler, C. Milton Wright, forward, senior
Julian Elguera, River Hill, defender, senior
Grant Farley, Gilman, goalkeeper, sophomore
Giorgio Gayleard, Dulaney, midfielder, senior
Cole Hendricks, Loyola Blakefield, midfielder, senior
Louis Kerdock, Broadneck, midfielder, senior
Patrick Sherlock, River Hill, goalkeeper, senior
Tyquan Stroud, Mount Saint Joseph, midfielder, sophomore
Connor Wright, Concordia Prep, defender, senior