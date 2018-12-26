2018 All-Metro boys soccer first and second teams

First team

Conner Appleby

C. Milton Wright, forward, senior

» Four-year starter, captain finished with 12 goals and 11 assists for two-time defending 3A state champion Mustangs

» Ultra-competitive and nonstop motor set tone with teammates; recorded at least one point in 11 games, scored in eight with five multipoint games

» Still weighing college options; played in all but one game throughout career and finished with 40 goals and 23 assists

Kieran Baskett

McDonogh, goalkeeper, senior

» Two-year starter was instrumental in leading No. 1 Eagles (14-4-1) to a second straight MIAA A Conference championship

» After MIAA A title game against previously undefeated Loyola Blakefield went scoreless through two OTs, scored penalty kick and made diving save in shootout to clinch crown

» Averaged four-plus saves per game with seven shutouts this season and 18 for career; committed to William & Mary

Ryan Belfiore

C. Milton Wright, midfielder-forward, senior

» Four-year starter, repeat All-Metro pick and captain scored team-high 15 goals and added six assists in 13 games for Class 3A champions

» Combined quality first touch with remarkable pace to create scoring chances; picked up production in playoffs with 10 goals in five wins

» Set to play at West Chester; closed out career with 37 goals and nine assists playing both midfield and forward

Anthony Dragisics

Archbishop Curley, midfielder, senior

» Four-year starter emerged as unquestioned leader and offensive catalyst at center midfield for the No. 7 Friars (11-9-1) after playing holding midfielder in previous seasons

» Combined technical and tactical skills with strong work ethic to control the middle and produce 17 goals and two assists this season

» Villanova commit ranked No. 1 in his class academically; closed out his career with 22 goals and 13 assists

Ben Gallagher

Loyola Blakefield, defender, senior

» Four-year varsity player, three-year starter, two-year captain was glue at center back that led the No. 2 Dons (18-1) to program’s first perfect regular season and trip to MIAA A title game

» Smooth and consistently brilliant tactical play anchored defense that limited opponents to eight goals while posting 14 shutouts

» Initiated offense and finished with three goals, two assists this season and 13 and 11 for career

Spencer Hanks

Arundel, midfielder-forward, junior

» Three-year starter and captain also played attacking midfield, scored Anne Arundel County-high 21 goals to go with three assists in leading No. 10 Wildcats (10-5-3) to Class 4A East region title game

» Named Capital Gazette Player of the Year in Anne Arundel; scored more than 50 percent of Wildcats’ goals

» Finished season with six multigoal games; takes 43 goals, 13 assists into senior year

Justin Harris

River Hill, midfielder, senior

» Three-year starter, captain was dynamic catalyst that led No. 4 Hawks (16-1-1) to Howard County crown and second straight trip to Class 2A title game with 14-goal, 10-assist season

» Brought creativity, high-end skills and fine game sense to middle of the field; scored in 12 games and had multipoint efforts in seven

» Recently committed to Maryland; closed out career with 23 goals and 22 assists

Alex Krause

River Hill, forward, junior

» After playing Academy ball his first two high school years, he joined the Hawks and thrived with 15-goal, nine-assist season

» Strong, skilled and decisive with ball at his feet, he recorded a point in 13 games with four multigoal games

» Second hat trick of the season came in a playoff-opening win against Marriotts Ridge; finished with four goals in three assists in playoff run

Isaac Ngobu

Eastern Tech, midfielder, senior

» One of the area’s most explosive players with the ball at his feet, he closed out three-year varsity career with 11-goal, 11-assist season to lead No. 8 Mavericks (13-2-1) to second straight Baltimore County crown

» Recorded two or more points in 10 games this season, including two goals in a 4-0 win over Towson in county title game

» Finished career with 23 goals and 25 assists; drawing college interest from Maryland and Delaware, among others

Sean Nolan

McDonogh, defender, senior

» Four-year varsity player, three-year starter moved to center back after playing center midfield for betterment of the team, poised play helped post seven shutouts

» Complete and versatile player reads game well to win possession and find teammates with precise passes; produced three goals and five assists

» Set to play at Swarthmore; closed career with eight goals, 12 assists and three MIAA A championships

John Peterson

Loyola Blakefield, midfielder, senior

» Three-year varsity player, two-year starter scored team-high 14 goals and added eight assists as catalyst of No. 2 Dons offense at outside midfield

» Clutch performer broke down opposing defenses with one-on-one and passing skills; scored overtime winner in 3-2 MIAA A semifinal win over Curley, highlighting dominant one-goal, two-assist effort

» Still weighing college options; closed out career with 20 goals and 12 assists

Ethan Romito

Broadneck, forward, senior

» Four-year varsity player, two-year starter and captain led No. 5 Bruins (16-3) to Anne Arundel County and Class 4A East region crowns with 10 goals and program-tying 11 assists

» Tireless work rate set positive tone; dominated county title game with one goal, one assist and successful opening penalty kick in shootout

» Still weighing college options; scored goal or assist in every region playoff win and closed out career with 18 goals and 16 assists

Chase Webbert

Loyola Blakefield, defender, senior

» Returned to No. 2 Dons after two years of Academy ball and provided poised two-way play at right back to help team post 14 shutouts and enjoy program’s first perfect regular season

» Natural central defender moved to the side to help team and shined with strong marking and dangerous runs forward to start attack