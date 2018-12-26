Sports High School Sports

2018 All-Metro boys soccer Coach of the Year: Brian Tully, C. Milton Wright

Last year, Tully guided his team to new heights as C. Milton Wright captured its first state championship. This year, he kept it there with a second straight Class 3A state crown.

A 2-1 win over Magruder in the title game capped a 15-2 season for the No. 3 Mustangs, who handled adversity and thrived during the season’s defining moments. Through the North Region and state play, they outscored five opponents 20-5. A talented core, led by senior forwards Ryan Belfiore, Conner Appleby and Jayson Butler, found its way after a slow start with Tully emphasizing how important it was for this team to find its own identity.

A C. Milton Wright alumnus who played four years of varsity, Tully is 76-22-10 in his six years as coach with five state tournament appearances and four Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference titles.

