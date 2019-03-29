No. 1 Calvert Hall opens MIAA A lacrosse play with rout of Boys' Latin

The Calvert Hall lacrosse team has set an impressively high bar in winning the past two Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championships.

In Friday night’s league opener against No. 3 Boys’ Latin, the No. 1 Cardinals – playing in front of a big home crowd – showed no signs of slowing down.

In a rematch of last year’s title game, Calvert Hall simply had too much firepower for the young and injury-plagued Lakers. The Cardinals got goals from eight players – had a run of nine straight scores in a take-charge string that started in the second quarter – and coasted to a 12-5 win over the Lakers.

Calvert Hall improves to 6-1 – its only setback coming in overtime against Canada power Hill Academy. Boys’ Latin, which is without All-Metro attackman Brendan Grimes indefinitely with a back injury, falls to 4-4.

Josh Webber and Grant Mitchell each finished with two goals and an assist, while Colin Stewart and Truitt Sunderland each scored twice.

With previously undefeated and No. 2 McDonogh falling to St. Paul’s, 12-9, in its league opener Friday afternoon, the Cardinals have further separated themselves from the league pack. The Cardinals will travel to John Carroll on Tuesday at 4 p.m. with growing confidence.

“I think it’s big and it feels good to get one under the belt,” Mitchell said. “We look forward to the rest of the season. At first, it was a little different because new captains were stepping up, but I think we found our groove. Our defense, the bench is getting ready – everything is starting to come together real good right in the nick of time.”

In a low-scoring and tightly contested well into the second quarter, the Cardinals were finally able to take hold with four unanswered goals to build a 6-1 halftime lead.

The home team’s surge came minutes after Cameron Spencer scored the Lakers first goal – making it 2-1 with 10:21 left in the half.

Instead, Sunderland scored the first of his two goals in the quarter with Daniel Kelly and Connor Mitchell also were precise on scoring chances to give the Cardinals the lead for good.

The loss continued a difficult start for the Lakers, who graduated a quality senior class, saw their top faceoff specialist transfer and then has been hit with the significant injuries. The Lakers don’t return to action until next Saturday when they visit John Carroll at 11 a.m.

“We love this team, the coaching staff loves this team,’’ Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell said. “They have a lot of heart and they care. They want to represent Boys’ Latin lacrosse in the best way. It’s just things aren’t going our way right now, so we have to keep our heads up and figure out some new things to do -- figure out ways to score some goals and figure out ways to stop some goals.”

Goals: BL – Spencer 2, Erickson, Smith, Glatz; CH – Stewart 2, Webber 2, Sunderland 2, Kelly, C. Mitchell , Herbert , G. Mitchell 2, Vermuelen. Assists: BL -- Crain; CH – G. Mitchell, Herbert, Webber, Huffman. Saves: BL – Morton 10;

CH – Marshall 9. Half: CH, 6-1

