'We can get a little loud': Spencer family leaving lasting impression on Boys' Latin basketball

The friendly warning came from the second row at center court, minutes before the visiting Boys’ Latin basketball team took on McDonogh early this season.

The Spencer family, with sometimes up to 10 supporters in the stands, was there to cheer on the Lakers with a special eye on senior guard Cameron Spencer, his younger brother, Will, a sophomore reserve forward, and the oldest of the clan, Patrick, a former standout now serving as a volunteer assistant coach.

“We can get a little loud,” the trio’s mother, Donna, said with a smile.

In an enchanted season that has become historical for the program, the volume has been cranked up.

On Jan. 16, the Lakers visited then-No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph, and, behind a sensational 29-point performance from Cameron, beat the Gaels, 69-61.

The win — the highlight of a 3-0 week — helped Boys’ Latin (24-3) move up to No. 1 in The Baltimore Sun’s Top 15 poll for the first time.

This season, however, was special before it started for the Spencers.

Consider: Will earns a varsity roster spot; Cameron is primed for a breakthrough senior season; and Patrick, a 2015 graduate who starred in basketball and lacrosse, is on the bench to provide his knowledge.

“Will and I being six years apart, it’s definitely something we didn’t think would ever happen — all three of us being a part of the same team. But Will grew earlier than [Cameron and I], so there was a chance he would make varsity, and when he did, it was something special for us,” said Patrick, a senior lacrosse star at Loyola Maryland.

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun Boys' Latin's Cam Spencer plays against Calvert Hall. He is is averaging 21 points, six rebounds and five assists per game this season. Boys' Latin's Cam Spencer plays against Calvert Hall. He is is averaging 21 points, six rebounds and five assists per game this season. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

When you need a bucket or you need a big play, whether it’s a rebound or a steal or whatever, he’s there to make a play, and Pat was always the same way. — Boys' Latin basketball coach Cliff Rees on how Cameron Spencer compares with his brother Pat

From their early ages, sports have been the primary bond for the Spencer brothers. All of them dabbled in soccer and football when they were younger, and Cameron and Patrick spend plenty of summer days on the golf course. And while Patrick has found incredible success on the lacrosse field — he was a big part of the Lakers’ perfect season in 2014 and is set to become the Greyhounds’ all-time leading scorer this spring — basketball is the biggest common thread. Their father, Bruce, still hits the hardwood in adult recreation leagues.

Sports have helped bring out some of the best in the Spencer brothers.

“It has been a great way for them to learn so many things, whether it’s leadership, teamwork and also having empathy for other people,” Bruce said. “So we’ve always had the philosophy that when you’re on the court or field, you compete lights out as hard as you possibly can. But then you have to have some empathy for the other guys at the end of games, understanding what they are going through and learn to win and lose the right way.”

Patrick set a very high bar for his younger brothers as a competitor. On the basketball court, his uncanny game sense is also being followed.

In his senior year, he averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists to help the Lakers capture their first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference championship. It prompted the team to move to the A Conference, where the Lakers made an impressive run to the title game last year with Cameron as a key contributor.

After Jaylin Andrews, the program’s all-time leading scorer, graduated, it was Cameron’s turn to take on the lead role this season. The area’s most consistent shooter is averaging 21 points, six rebounds and five assists per game. With fellow seniors Cameron Watts and Sam Grace also big scoring threats and Jake Nichols providing strong inside play, the Lakers have found an ideal balance as they try to take the next step in bringing home the program’s first A Conference crown.

Cameron sets the tone.

“I would say our team chemistry kind of sets us apart from other teams,” Cameron said. “We love being around each other and have a few guys that bring good energy and are fun to be around, and that goes into what Coach [Cliff] Rees and [assistant coach Jimmy Morrissey] looks for. We just love being around each other, and it’s been working well.”

Knowing his younger brother as well as anyone, Patrick has provided some sound advice, which has paid big dividends in Cameron’s success. With the departure of Andrews, more attention is being sent Cameron’s way, and his older brother made sure he was ready for it.

“The first thing I wanted is for him to have a very aggressive mentality,” Patrick said. “Aggressive can be confused with being selfish, but it’s aggressive in the sense that I don’t want him to be shy and not attack the hoop. His basketball IQ is high, so he’s not going to change his game to the point where he’s going to make bad basketball plays because he’s overly aggressive.”

Cameron has consistently picked his spots this season. On Jan. 7, the Lakers were in a funk in the first half against visiting Loyola Blakefield, only able to muster a 23-21 halftime lead. Then they scored on their first eight possessions of the third quarter, as Cameron hit two baseline jumpers, converted a steal into a layup and made a 3-pointer. He scored 15 points in the quarter, finishing with 30 after scoring just three in the first half of a 70-50 win.

In the win at Mount Saint Joseph, he scored 13 of his 29 points in the second quarter before giving way to Grace when he had the hot hand, as the fellow senior hit five 3s in the third quarter to help keep the Lakers in front.

For Rees, having a Spencer on the court has been a comfort and luxury.

“Jimmy and I laugh all the time because Cam will do something and we’ll say ‘Yeah, that’s Pat right there.’ ” Rees said. “It’s just that when you need a bucket or you need a big play, whether it’s a rebound or a steal or whatever, he’s there to make a play, and Pat was always the same way.”

To his chagrin, John Carroll first-year coach Seth Goldberg, who was previously at St. Paul’s, watched Patrick make a difference during his playing days and now Cameron is doing the same.

“I joke around every time I see Cliff: They gotta quit bringing those Spencer boys to BL,” he said.

“They compete, they play hard, they are such smart players. They do whatever it takes to win and that’s the beautiful thing. They don’t try to do too much and they always do just enough.”

In the meantime, Will soaks in everything he can to prepare for his turn, all the while cherishing this special season with his brothers.

“It’s really cool to have everyone together as a family,” Will said. “Pat was always a big influence on me. He’s six years older than me so that’s a big age difference. When I saw Cam take that step and say ‘I want to be as good as Pat is, and I want to learn from him,’ it really made me want to prepare and learn from them both.”

The Spencer boys have already provided the family with so many memorable moments; Bruce quickly rattled off the perfect lacrosse season in 2014, the B Conference title in basketball the following year and last year’s upset win over St. Frances to reach the A Conference title game.