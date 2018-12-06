2018-19 Baltimore-area preseason boys indoor track and field Top 15 poll

1. Calvert Hall

Postseason: Third at MIAA championship meet

Outlook: The Cardinals have depth in all the disciplines. Led by Sean Tucker and Ty Trinh (sprints), Amondo Lemmon (middle distance) and Owen Johnson (distance), the Cardinals are favored to take the MIAA.

2. Century

Postseason: 2A state champion

Outlook: The Knights are the defending 2A state champions. Led by the talented Jalen Stanton, they should be in contention for a repeat.

3. Dulaney

Postseason: Third at 4A state meet

Outlook: The Lions finished third at the 4A state meet last season and won the Baltimore County championship by over 100 points. Their depth should carry them again this season.

4. Gilman

Postseason: MIAA champion

Outlook: The Greyhounds won last year’s MIAA championship and have the talent to compete again. They will be led in scoring by middle-distance star Keith Roberts.

5. Reservoir

Postseason: Second at 3A state meet

Outlook: The Gators finished second last year at the 3A state meet and second in Howard County. Talon Campbell and Tyler Levons will give them points in the sprints and distance events, respectively.

6. South River

Postseason: 13th at 4A state meet

Outlook: The Seahawks are the defending Anne Arundel County champions and will score large amounts of points in the jumps and distances, thanks to Xavier Shirley and Sam Keeny.

7. Loyola Blakefield

Postseason: Fifth at MIAA championship meet

Outlook: The Dons lost some talent from last year’s team but should be competitive in the MIAA thanks to the scoring of Camden Gilmore (distances) and Kai Roberts (jumps).

8. Howard

Postseason: 10th at 4A state meet

Outlook: The Huskies won last year’s Howard County championship by 84 points over Reservoir and finished 10th at the 4A state meet. They will need their young core to develop quickly to repeat as Howard County champions.

9. McDonogh

Postseason: Fourth at MIAA championship meet

Outlook: The Eagles have a lot of talent to replace this season but there is plenty of depth so expect them to also be competitive in a talented MIAA.

10. Severna Park

Postseason: 23rd at 4A state meet

Outlook: Per usual, the strength for the Falcons will come in the distance events, particularly from the core of the state champion cross country team.

11. Digital Harbor

Postseason: 19th at 3A state meet

Outlook: The Rams are the defending Baltimore City champions and should be able to defend their city title thanks to Jordan Carrington and Birhane Gebreselase.

12. New Town

Postseason: Third at 2A state meet

Outlook: The Titans finished third at the 2A state meet last season and second in Baltimore County. They will need athletes to step up to replace the production of graduated standouts Brandon James and Jordan Cofield.

13. Broadneck

Postseason: Seventh at 4A state meet

Outlook: The Bruins took seventh at the 4A state meet last year and will look to surpass South River and Severna Park for the Anne Arundel County title.

14. Mount Saint Joseph

Postseason: Second at MIAA championship meet

Outlook: Kahri Barfield and David Sherrod will have to score heavily if the Gaels hope to win the MIAA.

15. Oakland Mills

Postseason: Sixth at 2A state meet

Outlook: The Scorpions might struggle against the bigger schools in Howard County but should be competitive at the state level in the 2A championships after finishing sixth there last year.

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Arundel, Centennial, Dunbar, Hereford, Liberty