Baltimore-area boys indoor track and field athletes to watch in 2018-19

Garrison Clark

Severna Park, senior

Clark took the Anne Arundel County 3,200-meter indoors title last season and placed fourth in the event at the 4A state championships. After a fourth-place finish at the state cross country championships, Clark looks to repeat as two-mile champion.

Camden Gilmore

Loyola Blakefield, senior

Gilmore enjoyed success on the track last season both inside and outside. The now-senior won the 3,200 inside last year while taking second in the 1,600. He flipped those places outside, taking first at the MIAA outdoor championships in the 1,600 in 4:19.33 and taking second in the 3,200 in 9:29.38.

Anish Nanjappa

River Hill, junior

Nanjappa won the indoor 2A state championship in the 3,200 last year and helped the 3,200 relay team to a state title. Nanjappa is in good form entering the winter season after winning the 2A state cross country title, completing the vaunted Hereford course in under 16 minutes.

Josiah Nilsen

Dulaney, senior

Nilsen cleared 6 feet, 6 inches to win the 4A state high jump title last indoor season. He won the Baltimore County title in the high jump outdoors jumping the same distance and took fourth in the state in the long jump, clearing 21 feet, 11 inches, a personal best.

Keith Roberts

Gilman, senior

Roberts cracked the two-minute mark to win the 800 indoor MIAA championship in 1:58.94 and went two seconds better to win it again outdoors. In both seasons, he anchored the MIAA-winning 3,200 relay teams as well.

Stephen Shin

Archbishop Spalding, senior

Shin ran a personal-best 1:07.05 in the 500 last season to capture the MIAA indoor title. He finished third outdoors in the 400 and can anchor both the 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.

Xavier Shirley

South River, senior

Shirley is the defending Anne Arundel County champion in the long jump and was second indoors last season in the triple jump. Shirley carries the momentum of a personal best long jump of 23 feet, 9 inches outdoors last season, good enough for a 4A state title in the event.

Jalen Stanton

Century, senior

Stanton is the defending indoor 2A state champion in the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 7 inches. Stanton should score points in four events as he finished third in the 2A state 55 dash in a personal-best 6.53 seconds and took fourth in 55 hurdles while anchoring the 800 relay team.

Ty Trinh

Calvert Hall, junior

The transfer from Loyola took top honors outdoors at the MIAA championships in the 110 hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump. He looks to defend his titles inside in the 55 hurdles, long jump and triple jump.

Sean Tucker

Calvert Hall, junior

Tucker took third place last season in the 55 dash at the MIAA indoor championships. He’s poised for a big indoor season this year after winning the MIAA 100 and 200 titles outdoors, as well as running on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams.

Others to watch

Fauz Adeyinka, Parkville, senior

Kahri Barfield, Mount Saint Joseph, senior

Talon Campbell, Reservoir, senior

Jordan Carrington, Digital Harbor, senior

Drew Dailey, Dulaney, senior

Shannon Dooley, Harford Tech, senior

Preston Duffield, Meade, senior

D’Von Ellies, McDonogh, senior

Joel Evens, Mount Hebron, senior

Joseph Ewan, Mergenthaler, senior

Birhane Gebreselase, Digital Harbor, senior

Jaylen Grigsby, Pikesville, senior

Will Hanna-Leverett, Archbishop Curley, senior

Julian Howard, Archbishop Curley, junior

Kuran Johnson, Patterson, senior

Owen Johnson, Calvert Hall, junior

Sam Keeny, South River, junior

Jared Leath, Old Mill, junior

Amondo Lemmon, Calvert Hall, senior

Tyler Levons, Reservoir, senior

Samuel Martin, Severna Park, senior

Devonta McBean, Forest Park, senior

Jacob Molina, Arundel, senior

Ryan Moore, Calvert Hall, sophomore

Spencer Pett, McDonogh, senior

Kai Richards, Loyola Blakefield, senior

Daniel Sherrod, Mount Saint Joseph, junior

Brandon Shin, Archbishop Spalding, junior

Kaya Simpson, Harford Tech, senior

Ronan Sullivan, Loyola Blakefield, senior

Ryan Weeks, Eastern Tech, senior

Daniel Weiss, Hereford, senior

Ryan Willie, North County, junior

Almighty Williamson, Dunbar, junior