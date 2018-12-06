Baltimore-area boys indoor track and field athletes to watch in 2018-19

Garrison Clark
Severna Park, senior
Clark took the Anne Arundel County 3,200-meter indoors title last season and placed fourth in the event at the 4A state championships. After a fourth-place finish at the state cross country championships, Clark looks to repeat as two-mile champion.
Camden Gilmore
Loyola Blakefield, senior
Gilmore enjoyed success on the track last season both inside and outside. The now-senior won the 3,200 inside last year while taking second in the 1,600. He flipped those places outside, taking first at the MIAA outdoor championships in the 1,600 in 4:19.33 and taking second in the 3,200 in 9:29.38.
Anish Nanjappa
River Hill, junior
Nanjappa won the indoor 2A state championship in the 3,200 last year and helped the 3,200 relay team to a state title. Nanjappa is in good form entering the winter season after winning the 2A state cross country title, completing the vaunted Hereford course in under 16 minutes.
Josiah Nilsen
Dulaney, senior
Nilsen cleared 6 feet, 6 inches to win the 4A state high jump title last indoor season. He won the Baltimore County title in the high jump outdoors jumping the same distance and took fourth in the state in the long jump, clearing 21 feet, 11 inches, a personal best.
Keith Roberts
Gilman, senior
Roberts cracked the two-minute mark to win the 800 indoor MIAA championship in 1:58.94 and went two seconds better to win it again outdoors. In both seasons, he anchored the MIAA-winning 3,200 relay teams as well.
Stephen Shin
Archbishop Spalding, senior
Shin ran a personal-best 1:07.05 in the 500 last season to capture the MIAA indoor title. He finished third outdoors in the 400 and can anchor both the 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
Xavier Shirley
South River, senior
Shirley is the defending Anne Arundel County champion in the long jump and was second indoors last season in the triple jump. Shirley carries the momentum of a personal best long jump of 23 feet, 9 inches outdoors last season, good enough for a 4A state title in the event.
Jalen Stanton
Century, senior
Stanton is the defending indoor 2A state champion in the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 7 inches. Stanton should score points in four events as he finished third in the 2A state 55 dash in a personal-best 6.53 seconds and took fourth in 55 hurdles while anchoring the 800 relay team.
Ty Trinh
Calvert Hall, junior
The transfer from Loyola took top honors outdoors at the MIAA championships in the 110 hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump. He looks to defend his titles inside in the 55 hurdles, long jump and triple jump.
Sean Tucker
Calvert Hall, junior
Tucker took third place last season in the 55 dash at the MIAA indoor championships. He’s poised for a big indoor season this year after winning the MIAA 100 and 200 titles outdoors, as well as running on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams.
Others to watch
Fauz Adeyinka, Parkville, senior
Kahri Barfield, Mount Saint Joseph, senior
Talon Campbell, Reservoir, senior
Jordan Carrington, Digital Harbor, senior
Drew Dailey, Dulaney, senior
Shannon Dooley, Harford Tech, senior
Preston Duffield, Meade, senior
D’Von Ellies, McDonogh, senior
Joel Evens, Mount Hebron, senior
Joseph Ewan, Mergenthaler, senior
Birhane Gebreselase, Digital Harbor, senior
Jaylen Grigsby, Pikesville, senior
Will Hanna-Leverett, Archbishop Curley, senior
Julian Howard, Archbishop Curley, junior
Kuran Johnson, Patterson, senior
Owen Johnson, Calvert Hall, junior
Sam Keeny, South River, junior
Jared Leath, Old Mill, junior
Amondo Lemmon, Calvert Hall, senior
Tyler Levons, Reservoir, senior
Samuel Martin, Severna Park, senior
Devonta McBean, Forest Park, senior
Jacob Molina, Arundel, senior
Ryan Moore, Calvert Hall, sophomore
Spencer Pett, McDonogh, senior
Kai Richards, Loyola Blakefield, senior
Daniel Sherrod, Mount Saint Joseph, junior
Brandon Shin, Archbishop Spalding, junior
Kaya Simpson, Harford Tech, senior
Ronan Sullivan, Loyola Blakefield, senior
Ryan Weeks, Eastern Tech, senior
Daniel Weiss, Hereford, senior
Ryan Willie, North County, junior
Almighty Williamson, Dunbar, junior