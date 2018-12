6 feet, 7 inches: The height of the 2A state championship-winning high jump from Century’s Jalen Stanton, the best jump in the state last season.

59: The number of points scored at last year’s MIAA championships by athletes who are returning to compete for Calvert Hall this season.

15:58.08: The time River Hill’s Anish Nanjappa ran at the state cross country championships at the vaunted Hereford course. Nanjappa was the only runner in the Baltimore area to break 16 minutes.