Gerstell boys hoops make the jump to MIAA A Conference

Coming off a second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference championship in February, the Gerstell Academy boys basketball is making the jump to the A Conference next season.

The league’s competition committee, which permits league movement for the various participating sports every two years, approved Gerstall’s switch to the A Conference last month. It’s the only boys basketball program to make a move.

The Falcons enjoyed their second straight 20-plus-win season — beating St. Paul’s in the title game to finish with a 21-12 mark.

In five seasons under coach Ben Thompson, Gerstell has gone 88-61 — starting the program in the C Conference before joining the B before the 2015-16 season.

“The goal of the program since I began five years ago has been to compete in the ‘A’ Conference. The plan called for a gradual ascent,” Thompson said. “The biggest challenge will be how we deal with adversity each night, knowing that it's going to be a growing process for all of us, but the challenge is worthwhile.”

