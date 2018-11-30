Boys basketball Top 5 Countdown: No. 5 Dulaney

The boys basketball season is underway for the private schools with the public schools beginning play Dec. 5, so it’s time to roll out the projections for this season’s top teams.

In the coming days, Varsity Letters will count down the top five with the area’s preseason No. 1 team posted Tuesday. The Top 15 poll, along with the top players to watch, will be available online Tuesday as well and the entire preview package will be in Wednesday’s print edition of The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a look at No. 5 Dulaney:

Coach: Matt Lochte

Last season: 18-6, not ranked

Postseason: Class 4A North semifinalist

Key players: Ryan Conway, So., PG; Che Evans, Jr., SG/SF; Cameron Byers, Jr., F; Ike Cornish, Jr., G

Outlook: The pieces are in place for the Lions to make significant noise, but the question remains just how much. They return four starters from last year’s team that lost by a point to eventual two-time state champion Perry Hall in the region playoffs and added John Carroll transfer Byers to give them another dimension on offense. Conway had a stellar freshman season and showed he can run the offense with an ability to score and distribute. The Lions will press on defense and run on offense and challenge opponents to keep up. Evans and Cornish can put up points and, Byers, at 6’6”, is a valuable addition inside when they want to slow things down. Senior G/F Cameron Amoruso also is a returning starter who fits well in the system. The program has only made two state tournament appearances (1975 and 1976) and is hungry to bring home a championship. In Baltimore County, the Lions will get a push from No. 7 New Town and No. 13 Milford Mill to get primed for a highly anticipated playoff run.

